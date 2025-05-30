“He has a lot of red mist around him” - Stan Collymore explains why he doesn’t like Matheus Cunha joining Manchester United

Football pundit Stan Collymore has voiced his reservations about Matheus Cunha ahead of a potential move to Manchester United. He questioned the Brazilian forward’s temperament and suitability for a club of United’s stature.

The Red Devils have been linked with a move for Cunha over the past few months, and reports have emerged of late that the player is on the verge of completing a move to Old Trafford.

Cunha had an eventful last season with Wolverhampton Wanderers. He was one of their standout performers, contributing 23 goals in 36 appearances across competitions.

Commenting on the reported move, Collymore wrote in his column for Caught Offside:

“On the other hand, I don’t like the signing of Matheus Cunha to Man United. I think he has shown this season that his temperament isn’t the best, and that has been apparent on the pitch and on social media too. He has a lot of red mist around him, and that problem isn’t going to be resolved in an environment like Man United’s.”

As per Sky Sports, Manchester United have agreed to pay Wolves the £62.5 million release clause on Matheus Cunha’s contract in three parts over two years.

Stan Collymore urges Brentford star not to join Manchester United

Stan Collymore also urged Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo to opt against joining Manchester United. Just like Cunha, Mbeumo has been linked with a move to Old Trafford.

Collymore thinks a move to United will be an upgrade for Mbeumo, but believes he would be better suited at other clubs.

He wrote:

“And I also don’t think Bryan Mbeumo should go there. He’s had talks this week, but there are a number of clubs that he would be better suited to joining – and given the season that he has just had, he has earned the right to play European football in 2025-26. In most cases, going from Brentford to Man United is a big step up, but with Mbeumo, he can do so much better.

“He’s been linked to Newcastle, but for me, I also think Aston Villa would be a really good fit. He would be working under a manager that would continue to get the best out of him, and he would be playing regularly in the Premier League and Europa League. Arsenal should also be all over him, as he would be a sensational addition to their attack, even if he weren’t to be a regular starter in his preferred right wing position because of Bukayo Saka’s presence.”

He concluded:

“Chelsea would be another good move. I really rate Mbeumo, so for me he is better than Pedro Neto and Noni Madueke, and he can also provide backup to Delap in the striker position.”

Mbeumo also had a remarkable campaign in the just concluded Premier League season, scoring 20 goals and providing eight assists in 38 league matches.

About the author Ezekiel Olamide Ezekiel is a European football journalist who covers breaking news and transfer rumors at Sportskeeda. He is currently pursuing an undergraduate degree in Accounting and has a work experience of around 3 years, having previously worked at the likes of Opera News Hub and Extratime Talk. He is a proponent of factual accuracy, meticulous research, verification of sources and journalistic ethics and standards.



An ardent Chelsea fan, Ezekiel's journey as a football fan began in his childhood, witnessing Ronaldinho dazzle with his skills. His interest in the beautiful game deepened after Nigeria were knocked out of the 2010 FIFA World Cup; he was impressed with the Super Eagles' fighting spirit in their 2-2 Group B draw against South Korea. Some other World Cup matches which have left a deep impact on him were Belgium's incredible comeback against Japan in the round of 16 of the 2018 version and the 2022 final.



Lionel Messi is the one true GOAT for Ezekiel and he also follows the Major League Soccer and the Saudi Pro League owing to him and Cristiano Ronaldo. When not writing, he spends his free time deepening his SEO knowledge and watching skits. Know More