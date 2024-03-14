"He is such a lovely boy" - Gareth Southgate praises Liverpool star as he returns to the England squad after 3 year absence

Gareth Southgate has praised Liverpool defender Joe Gomez after his return to England squad following a three-year absence.

Gomez, 26, last played for England in a friendly against Wales on October 8, 2020. The defender has made 11 appearances for the Three Lions and has now been selected for the squad to face Brazil and Belgium in friendlies later this month. He has made 39 appearances across competitions for the Reds this season and has gotten three assists to his name.

Southgate has now reflected on the decision to recall Gomez to the squad, saying (via England FA's official website):

"Firstly, it's great to see Joe playing regularly for Liverpool because it has obviously been a couple of years since he has done that. He is such a lovely boy. I know him since the under-17s when they won at Malta and he was at Charlton."

He further said about Gomez:

"So we have always had great faith in Joe and we love working with Joe. We're delighted to see him back playing. He is versatile, he's in very good form at this moment in time, and we look forward to seeing him next week."

Gomez has represented England in several youth age groups as well as the senior team. He will now make a return to the squad following a long hiatus.

Gareth Southgate speaks about former Liverpool star Jordan Henderson

Former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson, currently at Ajax, has also been listed in the squad. The midfielder recently made headlines for leaving Saudi Pro League club Al-Ettifaq and joining Ajax in January.

Southgate has now spoken about the decision to include Henderson in the latest squad. He said in a recent press conference (via England FA's website):

"He has had a big influence at Ajax since he has been there, and I know they're very happy with him. We know what he brings, we know the leadership he brings, and you saw the game (against Aston Villa) last week, the game understanding he has."

Henderson has so far made 81 appearances for England's national team. The 33-year-old remains an integral part of Southgate's plans.