“He loves that, it’s the weirdest thing” – Cristiano Ronaldo labeled ‘gay’ as Dillon Danis sheds light on time together with Portugal superstar

Internet personality and MMA fighter Dillon Danis recently called out Cristiano Ronaldo for doing ti**y twisters when they allegedly went out together.

Danis is synonymous with talking trash online. The 30-year-old is set to take on Logan Paul in a boxing match on October 14 and has not hesitated to torment the latter and his partner, Nina Agdal, on social media.

The Bellator fighter made an appearance on the Flagrant podcast with Andrew Schulz where he dropped another controversial bomb about Cristiano Ronaldo.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner allegedly met Dillon Danis and Conor McGregor in 2016. Danis said (via EssentiallySports):

“I know this is a funny story but I went out with Ronaldo once. And the only thing he does is ti**y twisters. He loves that I know, it’s the weirdest thing. I love Ronaldo he’s the greatest dude . . . it’s like he’s just like a bro. He’s gay like that, like I don’t know so funny.”

Danis reportedly met Cristiano Ronaldo alongside McGregor in Las Vegas when the Portugal ace was attending Jennifer Lopez’s party at the famous Caesar’s Palace. However, this encounter hasn't been confirmed and should be taken with a grain of salt.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic takes dig at Cristiano Ronaldo and Saudi Pro League

Football icon Zlatan Ibrahimovic recently aimed a dig at Cristiano Ronaldo and the Saudi Pro League, questioning the motives of top stars who have moved there over the past year.

Cristiano Ronaldo started the exodus in January, joining Al-Nassr on a two-and-a-half-year deal, earning a lucrative $200 million per annum salary. Since then, numerous stars like Neymar, Karim Benzema, and Sadio Mane have followed, boosting the league's credentials.

Ibrahimovic gave his thoughts on the Saudi Pro League on Piers Morgan Uncensored (via Daily Mirror):

"I had an offer also from China. I had an offer also from Saudi, but the situation is, what do you want? What objectives do you have? I said before we started, like certain players need to finish their career on the big stage because that is the high end of your career."

"You have to be remembered for your talent, not for what you earned. Because if you were remembered in the opposite way, what we are training every day for, what we are being recognised for, is our talent and that's what you want to be remembered for."

He added:

"So I think certain players that reach a certain level, they have to stop at a certain stage, and that's the big stage. You cannot go in a lower stage and finish your career in a different way. But some players needed the situations where you can earn a lot of money because they didn't earn enough."

Cristiano Ronaldo has had a stellar start to the season for Al-Nassr despite the criticism, scoring 11 goals and providing six assists in 10 appearances across all competitions.