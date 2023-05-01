“He is lucky” – Alan Shearer suggests Liverpool man was lucky to escape red card for antics against Tottenham 

Premier League legend Alan Shearer has claimed that Jurgen Klopp was lucky not to have gotten a red card at the end of Liverpool's win over Tottenham Hotspur. He believes that the German's celebration in the fourth official's face was not right. He also pointed out that this is not the first time he has done it.

The Reds managed a dramatic win over Tottenham on Sunday (April 30) after letting slip a 3-0 lead at Anfield. They needed a last-minute goal in stoppage time to beat Spurs 4-3 and collect all three points at Anfield. Klopp then celebrated by running towards the fourth official and celebrating in his face.

Speaking on BBC's Match Of The Day, Shearer claimed that he was surprised at Klopp not getting a red card. He said:

"He [Tierney] could easily have sent Jota off and should have sent him off, which he [Klopp] wasn't too quick to mention. He was lucky, with the way he went up to the fourth official. We know it's an emotional game, it's a bonkers game at times and emotions were running high. But it's not the first time he's done that on the touchline, so he is lucky that he just got a yellow card."

However, Klopp claims that he was on the receiving end of something unnecessary from the referee. He was quoted by LiverpoolWorld saying:

"How he [Tierney] looks at me, I don't understand it. In England nobody has to clarify these situations, it's really tricky and hard to understand. My celebration was unnecessary, which is fair but what he said to me when he gave me the yellow card is not okay."

Both Liverpool and Tottenham managers were unhappy with the officiating in the game. They believe Oliver Skipp and Diogo Jota should have been sent off for the respective sides during the game.

PGMOL looking into what happened between Liverpool manager and Paul Tierney

PGMOL have noted Jurgen Klopp's complaint and claimed that there will be looking into the issue. They have stated that the officials are mic'd up and will listen to see if referee Paul Tierney had said something out of order.

Their statement read:

"PGMOL is aware of the comments made by Jurgen Klopp after his side's fixture with Tottenham Hotspur. Match officials in the Premier League are recorded in all games via a communications system, and having fully reviewed the audio of referee Paul Tierney from today's fixture, we can confirm he acted in a professional manner throughout, including when issuing the caution to the Liverpool manager so, therefore, we strongly refute any suggestion that Tierney's actions were improper."

Liverpool moved above Tottenham into fifth place with the win and have a game in hand to extend their two-point lead. Their chances of making the top four are still slim as Manchester United have a game in hand and are seven points ahead.

