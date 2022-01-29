“He made it clear” – Leicester City star reveals what Brendan Rodgers told his players amidst Manchester United links earlier this season

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has been heavily linked with a switch to Manchester United this season. The rumours became especially prominent after the Red Devils parted ways with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in November. However, the Irishman ended up staying put at the King Power Stadium.

Foxes' midfielder Harvey Barnes recently shed light on how the tactician handled the situation.

Barnes revealed it was indeed a difficult situation for Rodgers as rumors linking him with Manchester United filled the air during the period. He revealed that the manager assured his players that he had no intentions of leaving. He would stay put to continue his project at Leicester City, claims the midfielder.

Harvey Barnes told The Beautiful Game Podcast:

"Obviously, it was difficult for him in that situation, where it was all in the press and he knew that the lads would have read that, especially when there was so much speculation."

He added:

"But he made it clear to the lads that whilst he is at this club his full focus is with us and he wants to move forward with the project that we have got going on."

Such a situation usually creates disharmony in the team and possibly a breakdown in performance if not properly handled. If the manager addresses it quickly and gives his players his assurance, it goes a long way to boost the team's morale.

That is exactly what happened at Leicester City after Rodgers gave his word to the team, explained Barnes.

"As a team it was nice to hear that and know that he is with us for the ride," the midfielder said.

Following intense speculation, calm was restored when Manchester United announced the appointment of Ralf Rangnick as their interim manager. So far, the German has been in charge of the club for 57 days, overseeing 10 games.

How Manchester United and Leicester City have fared since the turn of the year

Brendan Rodgers' men played out a 1-1 draw with Brighton in the Premier League last time out

Since crossing into the new year, Manchester United have played five games across all competitions. The Red Devils have done quite well, winning four of those matches and drawing just one.

Leicester City, meanwhile, have played three games during the same period, bagging one victory, one draw and one defeat. It remains to be seen if Brendan Rodgers' men can raise their efforts going forward.

Edited by Aditya Singh