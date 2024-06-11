"He is made for that Liverpool red shirt" - Michael Owen heaps praises on Reds superstar

Liverpool icon Michael Owen has showered praise on talented winger Luis Diaz. The Englishman reckoned that the Colombian star is a player who's made for the Reds shirt while hailing his energy and enthusiasm for the game.

Diaz joined Liverpool from Portuguese outfit FC Porto in a deal reportedly worth £37 million back in January 2022. The winger quickly settled under Jurgen Klopp at Anfield, producing eye-catching performances with a lot of promise for the future.

Michael Owen is one man who believes the 27-year-old is a perfect fit for the Premier League giants. Appearing on the Premier League’s YouTube channel (via HITC), the Englishman waxed lyrical while speaking about the player.

“I remember seeing him for the first time and thinking, ‘He is made for that Liverpool red shirt’,” said the former Liverpool striker.

“The energy, the enthusiasm. I have got nothing but admiration for him. He is a very, very talented player,” he added.

Since joining the Premier League giants midway through the 2022-23 campaign, Luis Diaz has now played 98 games across all competitions, recording 24 goals and 13 assists to his name. That includes 13 goals and five assists in 51 games across all formats this season.

Luis Diaz has won four honors with Liverpool, namely two EFL Cups, one FA Cup, and one Community Shield. However, following Jurgen Klopp's departure this summer, the Colombian will need to prove himself going forward.

The club now have a new coach in Arne Slot and a few changes are expected to be implemented in the team. Only time will tell if the attacker will be able to nail a spot for himself in the starting line-up.

What's next for Liverpool and Luis Diaz?

Following the conclusion of the 2023-24 campaign, Liverpool will have enough time to reflect on the season and make necessary adjustments before the next campaign kicks off. Arne Slot would likely make certain additions to the squad as he gears up for the preseason, with some exits also expected to be sanctioned.

Before then, however, the Merseysiders will have a large number of their players away on international duty, with the Copa America and the European Championship both kicking off this summer.

Luis Diaz for instance, will be busy with Colombia in the Copa America, so would Darwin Nunez be with Uruguay in the tournament. The likes of Virgil van Dijk, Trent-Alexandre Arnold, and Cody Gakpo will also be heading to the Euros.