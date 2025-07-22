“He was made of marble!” - De Gea reveals how he was shocked after hitting Lionel Messi hard to send signal to Barcelona hero

Spanish goalkeeper David de Gea has opened up about an encounter with Barcelona legend Lionel Messi that left a lasting impression on him. De Gea came up through the ranks at Atletico Madrid, providing him the opportunity to come up against the Argentine superstar in LaLiga.

During an interview with Cronache ii spogliatoio, De Gea recalled an intense moment where he tried to assert himself against Lionel Messi during his early years with Los Rojiblancos:

“I once gave Messi a really strong shoulder, thinking I'd send him flying three metres. I was playing for Atletico Madrid, I was very young. I thought I'd make him feel my presence and send him a strong signal.”

He then recounted how he stepped up to clear a ball inside his own box and decided to make a statement by physically challenging Messi. But what happened next left him stunned.

De Gea explained:

“I blocked a ball in the box near him and before clearing it, I went up to him to give him a really strong shoulder. I hit him really hard with my body, shoulder, and ball. I swear, I didn't move him an inch. He was made of marble! I assure you the blow was strong, but he didn't move.”

Marvelling at Lionel Messi's physical strength, De Gea went on to draw parallels between the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner and Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, whom he would later go on to play with at Manchester United. The Spaniard opined that both players share the same level of commitment to physical and mental conditioning that has fueled their longevity in the game.

“Another example that he, like Cristiano, has always taken care of everything in his career: a life focused on performance. Messi is small, but he has an incredible physique. And you also build it with your mentality. That's why I want to see how many will be able to reach their level in a few years. But not for a season or two, mind you... for twenty years!”

De Gea is currently plying his trade with Fiorentina in Serie A, while Messi plays for Inter Miami in the Major League Soccer (MLS).

How David de Gea fared in goal against Barcelona legend Lionel Messi

To date, Lionel Messi and David de Gea have faced each other in five competitive matches. In those encounters, Messi has largely come out on top, winning four of the five meetings. Their first clash came during the 2009/10 LaLiga season, when Messi was at Barcelona and De Gea was playing for Atletico. Los Rojiblancos won that game 2-1, and Messi failed to get on the scoresheet.

They met again the following season, and this time Barcelona claimed a 2-1 victory. Not only did Messi score, but he also assisted the second goal. In their next encounter, Messi went on a rampage, scoring a hat-trick to inspire Barcelona to a commanding 3-0 win.

Their last two meetings occurred during the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League quarter-finals. By then, De Gea was at Manchester United. The first leg ended in Barcelona’s favor, courtesy of a Luke Shaw own goal. In the return leg at Camp Nou, Messi scored a brace in a 3-0 win. To sum it up, De Gea has conceded five goals to Lionel Messi across their five meetings.

