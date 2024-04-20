“He has made a few mistakes” - Troy Deeney insists he isn’t ‘sold on’ Arsenal star despite backing from Arteta

Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya has been backed consistently by Gunners manager Mikel Arteta, but former Watford striker Troy Deeney isn't entirely convinced by the Spaniard.

In the 2023 summer transfer window, Arteta surprised everyone by making a move for Raya, despite having a first-choice goalkeeper, Aaron Ramsdale. While the manager repeatedly stated that there wasn't a clear favorite for the position at the beginning of the season, Raya has firmly established himself as the number one choice.

Aaron Ramsdale has made only six Premier League appearances this season. This comes after he played the full 38 games last season and helped Arsenal secure a second-place finish in the league.

Trending

Arteta has clearly placed his faith in Raya, who has played nine UEFA Champions League games and 26 Premier League games this season. However, Troy Deeney feels that the Gunners can find a better option to man the sticks. He discussed David Raya on talkSPORT, saying (via Football 365):

“I am still not sold on the goalie. I am not. I don’t see… I know they wanted to get rid of Ramsdale, or have competition is the word they say when they want to replace him, but I don’t think they replaced him with the standout goalie where you go, ‘Oh, that’s my goalie for the next four, five six years.' Do you get what I mean?"

Deeney further added:

“I think in a year’s time, they will be looking at Raya and going, ‘Is he the reason we can get over the line or not?’ Because he has made a few mistakes this year similarly to what Ramsdale did.”

What Mikel Arteta has said about Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya

Arteta clearly favors the Spanish goalkeeper over his English counterpart at the Emirates Stadium. Arsenal are currently second in the league, having conceded only 26 goals from 32 Premier League games so far. Raya's impressive performances have helped them maintain the best defensive record in the Premier League.

Recently, Mikel Arteta talked about David Raya, telling the press (via Football 365):

“David had some difficult moments at the start. He has stood up with incredible personality and ambition and in the end he’s been rewarded.”

It is widely expected that Raya will continue as Arsenal's main goalkeeper as they continue their journey in the Champions League next season. They will also hope that they can win the Premier League this season, with just six games to go.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback