“He made the right choice” – Dimitar Berbatov hails Cristiano Ronaldo’s impact since returning to Manchester United

Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov has heaped praise on Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and claimed that he made the right choice returning to the club.

Writing in his column on Betfair, Berbatov stated that Cristiano Ronaldo's return to the club helped improve the side even though he's reaching the end of his career. He wrote:

"Cristiano Ronaldo brought goals and experience to Manchester United. Behind the scenes, he is also helping the club's young talent to understand how to play the game. On the pitch, it doesn't matter about his age, he has proven that he can still do it. He has been playing at United in the best league in the world and has scored so many goals. At 37-years-old, that's unbelievable."

Berbatov also said that the forward's performances were not surprising given his fitness levels and conditioning at his age. He wrote:

"I'm not surprised to see how well he has done. When you take care of your body, when you have the reputation as one of the best in the world, and when you believe in yourself, like Ronaldo, then you succeed. He's been there before, he knows the place and it has all come together for him. He made the right choice coming to United and the stats prove it."

TCR. @TeamCRonaldo Berbatov on Ronaldo 🗣: “You can still be good and Ronaldo is a case of this, 18 goals at 37 years of age, in the best league in the world, come on! You need to show the respect there.” Berbatov on Ronaldo 🗣: “You can still be good and Ronaldo is a case of this, 18 goals at 37 years of age, in the best league in the world, come on! You need to show the respect there.” https://t.co/UHuzGDhzpQ

Berbatov and Ronaldo played together for Manchester United for two seasons, where they went on to win the Premier League title once.

Ronaldo proved to be one of Manchester United's most important players this season

The Portuguese superstar joined the Red Devils from Juventus last August after having first left the club back in 2009. The forward started the season on fire, but slowed down after the appointment of Ralf Rangnick.

Ronaldo finished as Manchester United's top scorer in the 2021-22 season with 24 goals in 38 games across all competitions. However, the Red Devils had a disappointing campaign, finishing 6th in the Premier League and ending the season without any trophies.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Man United haven’t won a single game without Cristiano Ronaldo this season. Man United haven’t won a single game without Cristiano Ronaldo this season. https://t.co/wwxZJx74Vn

