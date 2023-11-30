"He made two big mistakes" - Paul Scholes hits out at Manchester United star for his failure to take accountability in post-match interview

Paul Scholes has told Bruno Fernandes to take accountability after Manchester United's 3-3 draw to Galatasaray on Wednesday, November 29. He said that the club captain should be thinking about the cheap free kicks he gave away, which were converted by Hakim Ziyech.

Scholes said on TNT Sports that he was not happy with Fernandes' comments as the captain himself had made mistakes. He added that the Portuguese star was responsible for the two goals scored by Ziyech, saying:

“I know in his interview he is talking about mistakes, but he made two big mistakes tonight by giving two stupid fouls away that led to two goals. The full team, including himself as the captain, have to take responsibility – it’s a game they should win.

"They just cannot keep clean sheets – the defence is all over the place, the keeper is making mistakes, Bruno giving away cheap free-kicks. It makes the game difficult for them every time and they don’t need to do that.”

With Manchester United leading 2-0, Fernandes fouled Lucas Torreira in the 27th minute and received a yellow card. Ziyech scored to make it 2-1 for Galatasaray. The Portuguese then fouled Ziyech in the 61st minute and the Moroccan again scored from the free-kick to make it 3-2.

Manchester United's draw to Galatasaray saw them sit in a near-impossible situation to qualify for the Round of 16. The Red Devils need to beat Bayern Munich in the final game and hope that the match between Galatasaray and Copenhagen ends in a draw.

What did Bruno Fernandes say after Manchester United drew with Galatasaray?

Bruno Fernandes said that Manchester United failed to close the game after taking the 2-0 lead. The Red Devils also had a 3-1 lead in the match, but Galatasaray pulled back and made it 3-3 on Wednesday night.

Fernandes said via Daily Mirror:

“It was another game where we could have closed the game. We had too many chances, as I’ve said, and mistakes by ourselves. It’s too bad, to be honest. I don’t want to be too negative, but what we’ve been doing in the Champions League is not enough.”

He added:

"It's always me. I am responsible for this. We know we are in a project. We are making improvements so that's very hopeful. We are going in the right direction so I know we will be successful in the long-term but if you want to stay in the Champions League you need to win these games."

Bruno Fernandes scored in the game to make it 2-0 for his side early in the match. However, it was his fouls just outside the box that resulted in both goals by Ziyech. Muhammed Kerem Akturkoglu then scored the third for Galatasaray to make it 3-3.