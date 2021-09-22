"He is made to win" - Raphael Varane lauds Cristiano Ronaldo for being "an example" at Manchester United

Manchester United signed Raphael Varane, Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo this summer. The Red Devils have significantly strengthened their squad for the new season.

While Sancho is yet to make a statement at his new club, the former Real Madrid duo of Varane and Ronaldo have already stamped their importance on the team.

Varane has shored up the defense next to Harry Maguire and brought a sense of calm while playing out from the back. The French defender is in the prime of his career and is expected to be a part of United's lineup for the next few years at least.

However, the man who has made the biggest splash is Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese captain has scored four goals in three appearances in all competitions for Manchester United. Heaping praise on Ronaldo, Varane told Telefoot:

"Keeping on [playing] at the same level at his age is not happening by chance. He is an example. It is great to be able to work, play and be with him. As we well know, he is made to win, to score goals, so it is better to have him with us. We know the aura he has. He is an incredible professional. It is better that he plays for us than against us."

Other players in awe of Cristiano Ronaldo

Varane's words of praise for Ronaldo has not come on the back of watching the Portuguese train for a few weeks. The duo spent over seven seasons together at Real Madrid, where they won multiple honors. Ronaldo's application, dedication and desire to win was crucial in that destructive Real Madrid team.

Besides Varane, there have been other players over the years who have been awed by Ronaldo. The likes of Carloz Tevez, Blaise Matuidi and Ruben Dias have spoken earlier about Ronaldo's mentality and desire to win in training.

It is that very attitude to win at all times which stems from Ronaldo on matchday. At 36, he has broken every major goal-scoring record and seems nowhere close to stopping.

Manchester United have made a decent start to the new season

Also Read

Much is being expected of this Manchester United side in the ongoing season. The Red Devils are level on points with leaders Chelsea and Liverpool in the Premier League and are yet to lose a domestic game.

However, their Champions League campaign got off to a poor start after a 2-1 defeat to BSC Young Boys last week.

Edited by Samya Majumdar