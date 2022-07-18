"He is a magnificent football player" - Erik ten Hag explains why Manchester United fans will enjoy watching Christian Eriksen 

Manchester United head coach Erik ten Hag has heaped praise on new signing Christian Eriksen, who recently joined the Red Devils on a free transfer.

Eriksen, who shot to fame during his seven-year stint at Tottenham Hotspur, has penned a three-year deal at Old Trafford. After capturing left-back Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord, the playmaker is Ten Hag's second signing in the ongoing transfer window.

Speaking to Manchester United's official website about Eriksen, Ten Hag said:

"He is an experienced player. He has played in countries abroad, in Italy, in Holland, a long time in England, so he knows the Premier League. It's an absolute advantage that we have him in."

The former Ajax boss continued:

"I think he is a magnificent football player and I think the fans will enjoy watching him, because he is creative, he has ideas. I think especially our strikers will also be happy because he is the one who can involve them in the game."

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 10 - Christian Eriksen is one of only two players, along with David Beckham for Manchester United, to have recorded 10+ assists in as many as four consecutive Premier League seasons (2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18, 2018-19). Trademark. 10 - Christian Eriksen is one of only two players, along with David Beckham for Manchester United, to have recorded 10+ assists in as many as four consecutive Premier League seasons (2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18, 2018-19). Trademark. https://t.co/z9mdPg4n7S

Ten Hag also explained how they are focussing on signing the right players this summer and Eriksen is an example of that. He said:

"The fact that we have got him, we have him now in our squad, tells everything, because I think we were really selective. It was not the point to get players in, but the right players in. I'm really happy that we succeeded with Christian Eriksen."

The 30-year-old suffered a cardiac arrest at UEFA Euro 2020. His contract at Inter Milan was terminated last December due to Serie A rules regarding implanted cardioverter defibrillators.

He then joined Brentford and helped them finish 13th in the Premier League last season, registering one goal and four assists in 11 matches in the process.

Overall, Eriksen has scored 52 goals and contributed 71 assists in 237 appearances in the Premier League.

Manchester United have also completed the signing of centre-back Lisandro Martinez from Ajax for an initial fee of £48.5 million. The 24-year-old is set to sign a five-year contract at Old Trafford.

Football Daily @footballdaily Tyrell Malacia

Christian Eriksen

Lisandro Martínez



says all three Manchester United signings will fit the Erik ten Hag style of play. Tyrell MalaciaChristian EriksenLisandro Martínez @MelissaReddy_ says all three Manchester United signings will fit the Erik ten Hag style of play. ✅ Tyrell Malacia✅ Christian Eriksen✅ Lisandro Martínez @MelissaReddy_ says all three Manchester United signings will fit the Erik ten Hag style of play. 🇳🇱 https://t.co/cIWMFKc2vC

Where will Christian Eriksen fit in at Erik ten Hag's Manchester United?

With the departures of playmakers like Paul Pogba and Juan Mata this summer, Christian Eriksen is a much-needed arrival for Manchester United. He is more than adept at shouldering the creative responsibilities of the team. The Denmark international will offer an excellent rotational option to Bruno Fernandes.

If Erik ten Hag chooses to experiment with a 4-2-2-2 instead of a 4-2-3-1, then Eriksen is expected to feature alongside the Portuguese playmaker. He is also comfortable in assuming a deeper position in the midfield.

