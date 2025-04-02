"He doesn't make the best choice" - Ruben Amorim speaks out on Manchester United after Nottingham Forest loss

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorin has backed Alejandro Garnacho after the Argentine attacker's underwhelming performance during their 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest. The two sides clashed in the Premier League on Tuesday (April 1).

Former United attacker Anthony Elanga gave Forest an early lead (5') on a counter-attack, courtesy of Ryan Yates' assist, which turned out to be the game's deciding factor. The Red Devils took 23 shots, of which six were taken by Garnacho. The 20-year-old had no shots on target, completed only two dribbles in six attempts (33%), and was dispossessed twice.

After the match, Amorin was asked about Alejandro Garnacho's performance against Forest. The former Sporting CP head coach defended the Argentine forward but added that he made wrong choices and overlooked runs by Patrick Dorgu. He said in the post-match press conference (via Metro):

"He's trying. Sometimes you have one day when you are doing the right, but in the final third we were not good and that can happen. That can happen in the game. The most important thing in the game is when he needs to run back he is running back."

Ruben Amorim added:

"Of course we want a player who is one against one, sometimes he is trying too much, he has Dorgu to make a movement but I think he wants to help the team and is doing the best. Sometimes he doesn't make the best choice but I think you can point to any player (and say that) today."

Garnacho has scored nine and assisted eight goals for the Red Devils this season in 46 games.

Bruno Fernandes equals Luke Shaw's record of games for Manchester United

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has equaled the number of games Luke Shaw has played for the Red Devils after the side's 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest on Tuesday.

Currently on the sidelines due to a muscle issue, Luke Shaw's time at Old Trafford has been ill-fated due to injuries. Shaw joined United from Southampton in July 2014 and has made 278 appearances across competitions since then.

Meanwhile, Bruno Fernandes joined the Red Devils from Sporting CP in January 2020. He has also played 278 games for Manchester United, but in almost six years fewer than Shaw. The Portuguese star has rarely missed matches for the Premier League giants and has solidified his place as one of the most consistent stars at Old Trafford.

