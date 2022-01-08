“He would make them title contenders” – Paul Merson urges Arsenal to ‘break the bank’ for one player

Paul Merson has urged Arsenal to pursue Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic. The Serbian has been one of the standout strikers in Serie A over the last two seasons.

Arsenal are currently in a fix due to captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who has been left out of the squad since the beginning of December because of disciplinary issues. The Gunners are also on the verge of losing Alexandre Lacazette as a free agent, as the Frenchman is in the final six months of his contract at the club.

Merson believes Aubameyang's time at Arsenal has come to an end, and that the club should pay over the top to sign Vlahovic in the summer.

"Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is finished at Arsenal. He won’t be coming back from the Africa Cup of Nations. They should be breaking the bank to get Dusan Vlahovic in from Fiorentina in the summer – because he would make them title contenders."

"I’ve heard he’s not interested in Arsenal right now and I can understand that. But he might change his mind if they finish in the top four and offer him a lorryload of money. Arsenal would be able to play him every week because Aubameyang will be gone. Alexandre Lacazette will probably be gone. And so will Eddie Nketiah. They will need a goalscorer, and Vlahovic scores goals. He’s also still young so he should get better and you’re not wasting money paying a 29-year-old on the way down," Merson told the Daily Star.

Vlahovic has scored 16 goals in his 19 appearances for Fiorentina so far this season and is currently the top scorer in Serie A. The Serbian is set to leave Fiorentina in the summer after rejecting their contract offer earlier this season.

"I think there are good things happening at Arsenal" - Merson on Mikel Arteta's reign so far

Paul Merson has also given his opinion on Arsenal this season and believes that signing a striker of the caliber of Vlahovic can take them to the next level. He said:

"I think there are good things happening at Arsenal. Mikel Arteta has got them playing well. But they need a proven striker next season. He’s signed a keeper, defenders, full backs, midfielders and a No 10, promoted kids on the wings – a proper centre forward could be the missing piece. I’m not saying they’ll win the league if they get Vlahovic. But they’ll have a chance to make it a four-horse race at least."

