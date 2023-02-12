"He makes the difference in all the games" - Carlo Ancelotti heaps praises on Real Madrid superstar after their FIFA Club World Cup triumph

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti recently hailed winger Vinicius Jr.'s contribution to the team and his desire to improve after their Club World Cup triumph.

Los Blancos beat Al-Hilal 5-3 in the final at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Morocco on Saturday, February 11. The Brazilian winger scored a brace and so did Federico Valverde, with Karim Benzema also getting on the scoresheet.

Vinicius also scored in their 4-1 win over Al Ahly in the semi-finals on February 8. The two wins for Real Madrid came after a tough 1-0 loss away against Mallorca in La Liga on February 5.

Speaking after the Club World Cup triumph, Ancelotti spoke highly on Vinicius' performance, saying (via Marca):

"Vinicius continues to progress, as the whole team is doing. The team has won the Champions League and the World Cup, like Vinicius. He continues to improve, he makes the difference in all the games, scoring goals is very important."

He added:

"Vinicius' week has been like ours, hurt by the defeat in Mallorca, but with the desire to win again. He is excited and has shown it. He will rest for a couple of days and will return against Osasuna. He does not show tiredness, but it will be good for him to rest."

Vinicius has now scored 16 goals and provided seven assists in 33 games across competitions for Real Madrid this season.

Brazilian Football Federation on links with Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti

Multiple reports recently claimed that Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has accepted the role of Brazil's head coach. Le Selecao are on the lookout following Tite's departure after their quarter-final exit at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

However, the Brazilian Football Federation has denied such claims and put out a statement that read:

"The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) informs that the news released this Friday (10/02) that the coach of Real Madrid, Italian Carlo Ancelotti, is the new coach of the Brazilian national team is unfounded."

The statement further read:

"President Ednaldo Rodrigues maintains the statements given on Wednesday, after the drawing of the matches for the Copa do Brasil. At the time, the official ruled out speculation, saying that the matter is dealt with transparently and that the coach chosen will be announced at the right time."

Ancelotti's contract with Los Blancos expires in the summer of 2024 and he has expressed his desire to see out his contract with the club.

