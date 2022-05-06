“He makes all the difference” – Jurgen Klopp singles out ‘world-class’ Liverpool star for praise ahead of Tottenham clash

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has heaped praise on Luis Diaz ahead of his team's Premier League clash with Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

The Colombian joined the Merseyside outfit on a £37.5 million transfer from Porto in January and has impressed since then.

In 21 games, he has struck five goals and made three assists, looking right at home in Klopp's system.

He recently came off the bench to score at Villarreal, helping the Reds pull off a comeback victory to seal their place in the UEFA Champions League final.

LFC Stats @LFCData Luis Diaz vs Villarreal



• 45mins

• 18/20 (90%) passes

• 4 shots (1st in game)

• 4/4 dribbles (=1st)

• 4 touches in the opp. box

• 3 x possession won

• 1 goal



Klopp is in awe of the 25-year-old forward, hailing him for the impact he has had at the club. At a recent press conference, the Liverpool manager said:

"He made a real impact, in any squad in the world there's enough room for a world class player. That's what Luis is, that's why we were so desperate to get him and happy to get him. He makes all the difference."

Diaz has also garnered plaudits for his tremendous work ethic, rampaging dribbles, range of passing and ball control, making him a force to be reckoned with.

His performances have sparked 'best January signing' debates, with some even giving him the title outright, ahead of Virgil van Dijk.

Such has been Diaz's impact that fans now want him to start the UEFA Champions League final against Real Madrid in Paris on May 28.

The Reds are looking to complete an unprecedented quadruple, with only six games left across competitions this campaign.

Having Diaz fit and firing will certainly hold the Reds in good stead.

Liverpool face Tottenham in crucial game for both teams

Liverpool and Tottenham come up against each other on Saturday in the Premier League, in a must-win game for both teams.

The Reds trail leaders Manchester City by just a point and cannot afford to slip up, with only four games remaining.

Play. coza @CozaPlay

20:40 - Saturday, 7 May



Two of the top 5 teams in the Premier League go head to head on Saturday evening!

Spurs, meanwhile, are gunning to secure UEFA Champions League football for next season but sit two points adrift of fourth-placed Arsenal.

A defeat would open up a chance for their north London rivals to increase the gap further and effectively put Spurs' top-four ambitions to bed.

However, Liverpool haven't lost to Tottenham since a 4-1 loss in October 2017, though Antonio Conte's side held them to a 2-2 draw in December.

Considering the stakes for both teams, an exciting clash beckons.

