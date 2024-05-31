"He makes the difference" - Kevin-Prince Boateng names Real Madrid superstar he feels can decide the UCL final vs Borussia Dortmund

Kevin-Prince Boateng has backed Jude Bellingham to be the difference maker when Real Madrid meet Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League final. The La Liga giants are eyeing winning their 15th European title at Wembley on Saturday (June 1).

Bellingham has played a crucial role in guiding Los Blancos to the final amid a sensational start at the Santiago Bernabeu. The English midfielder has bagged four goals and as many assists in 10 games in Europe's elite club competition.

Boateng previewed the final between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund on Sky Sport. He explained why Bellingham, 20, could decide matters and help Carlo Ancelotti's side win the trophy:

"I say Bellingham about Real Madrid because he makes the difference and can do it for several years. In Dortmund I hope (Marco) Reus plays ; it's his last, he closes a career at the top."

Trending

Expand Tweet

Bellingham has shown maturity beyond his years since arriving in Madrid last summer. He could be the star of the show at Wembley given he faces his former club.

The 29-cap England international left BvB for Los Blancos last summer for €103 million. He departed Signal Iduna Park as the Bundesliga Player of the Year and has followed it up with the La Liga Player of the Season award.

Kaka tipped Jude Bellingham to win the Ballon d'Or ahead of Real Madrid's final against Borussia Dortmund

Kaka is a huge admirer of Jude Bellingham.

Kaka also waxed lyrical about Bellingham and the Real Madrid legend predicted the English youngster to win the 2024 Ballon d'Or. The 2007 winner hailed the midfielder for his maturity and nerves of steel (via Sky Sports):

"Jude is incredible... he’s very young but seems very mature on the field. He plays with this elegance, he seems very mature – he seems that he understands the game very well, he’s not nervous on the field, he has always been very confident. I think he will fight to be the Ballon d’Or and be the best player of the year."

Expand Tweet

Bellingham is in the running to win the most prestigious solo award in football. He joins teammate Vinicius Junior, potential future teammate Kylian Mbappe, and Toni Kroos as favorites to claim the Ballon d'Or later this year.

The former Birmingham City academy graduate could win the third trophy of his Real Madrid career in the space of a year. He's already won the La Liga title and the Supercopa de Espana.