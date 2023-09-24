“He makes the difficult stuff look easy and he makes the easy look so hard” – Ex-Liverpool man on Reds star after West Ham win

Former Liverpool defender Stephen Warnock hailed Darwin Nunez after the latter scored to help the Reds secure an emphatic 3-1 win against West Ham United on Sunday (September 24).

Mohamed Salah brilliantly dispatched his penalty to give Jurgen Klopp and Co. the lead in the 16th minute. Jarrod Bowen was able to level the scores in the 42nd minute with a diving header.

Darwin Nunez had a golden opportunity to give Liverpool the lead in the 53rd minute after Salah's pass found its way to him. With just Alphonse Areola to beat from close range, the Uruguay international somehow blasted the ball wide off target.

However, Nunez made up for his miss seven minutes later when Alexis Mac Allister crossed the ball into the box. The former managed to lob Areola from a difficult angle on his first touch giving Liverpool the lead. Diogo Jota netted in the 85th minute to secure a 3-1 win.

Warnock praised Nunez for his goal on BBC Sport, saying (via HITC):

“Nunez, he should have scored earlier on. This is an even more difficult opportunity he takes it on the flying volley, almost like a scissor kick and he finds the far left corner. He makes the difficult stuff look easy and he makes the easy look so hard."

"The relief on his face because he knew how important the chance was before but this is an outstanding finish from Darwin Nunez.”

Nunez has had a stellar start to the season, scoring four goals and providing two assists in seven appearances across all competitions.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp gives his verdict on Wataru Endo

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp gave his verdict on Wataru Endo's early weeks at Anfield after the Reds defeated West Ham 3-1 today.

The Merseysiders signed Wataru Endo from VfB Stuttgart this summer as their new central defensive midfielder. However, the Japan skipper hasn't quite fully adjusted to the Premier League yet, only making one league start to date.

Alexis Mac Allister has been preferred as Liverpool's No. 6. However, Endo came on as a substitute in the 88th minute during the win against West Ham.

Klopp said (via Liverpool's official website):

"He needs to get used to the things here. Wataru is a super guy, very calm and very polite and that cost him the first two weeks, maybe. That’s now getting there. He is not 30 or whatever and wants to get some people out of the way to get into the team, but he is improving every day."

He added:

"You saw that today, he is there, he will help us a lot, he will play games, he will start games and all these kinds of things. It’s all good, he had already three or four games now for us in a very short period. That is what counts, it is not a short-term project. Wataru is a super-important part of the squad and I am really happy to have him."

The Reds will next host Leicester City in the EFL Cup third round on September 27 before facing Tottenham Hotspur away in the league on September 30.