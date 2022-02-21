"He makes the game look so easy at times"- Kevin Phillips heaps praise on Liverpool star

Former England international Kevin Phillips has revealed that he is a huge fan of Liverpool attacker Diogo Jota.

The 48-year-old also stated that it would be a major blow for Jurgen Klopp's side if they miss the Portuguese international due to injury for a prolonged period of time.

The 25-year-old missed Liverpool’s 3-1 win over Norwich City on Saturday with an ankle problem sustained in their 2-0 victory against Inter Milan last week.

Klopp confirmed after the Norwich game that the injury was not as bad as initially feared but also failed to provide a timeline for the return of the Reds star.

Phillips revealed that he is a huge admirer of Jota and believes that his best days are yet to come.

The former England striker told Football Insider:

“I’m a huge fan of Jota. He’s an unbelievable player and he will only get better and better. He makes the game look so easy at times. That is what world-class players do and he’s certainly turning into one of those. He looks so comfortable at Liverpool."

Phillips claimed that the German manager “will be praying” that the Portuguese superstar recovers quickly from injury.

The 48-year-old also stated that Jota's absence could mean an opportunity for other attackers at Anfield.

“Klopp will be praying that he’s not out for a while because he has been scoring so many goals for them," he added. "It would be a blow if he’s out, there’s no doubt about it. As I always say though, it provides an opportunity for someone else.”

Jota has been a successful signing for Liverpool

Klopp's recruitment team has done some incredible work over the last few years and Diogo Jota has been another feather in their cap.

When Liverpool brought Jota from Wolverhampton Wanderers on a deal worth £41 million transfer fee, many were skeptical about the signing.

The versatile attacker was decent during his spell at Molineux but was never quite as prolific as he has been for the Reds.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch Trent on Diogo Jota:



"Outstanding player, outstanding person. He's someone who has added a lot to our team, he's versatile in that frontline for us. He's scored goals in all positions for us." Trent on Diogo Jota:"Outstanding player, outstanding person. He's someone who has added a lot to our team, he's versatile in that frontline for us. He's scored goals in all positions for us." 📺 Trent on Diogo Jota:"Outstanding player, outstanding person. He's someone who has added a lot to our team, he's versatile in that frontline for us. He's scored goals in all positions for us." 🔴 https://t.co/lBBJcScuwk

The former Atlético Madrid star hit the ground running for the Merseysiders rightaway after his move to Anfield but saw his first season hampered by injuries.

Jota has been sensational this campaign, having scored 12 Premier League goals in 23 games while scoring five goals in other competitions, taking his total to 17 goals in 32 outings.

Liverpool certainly have a lot of quality and depth in their attack but Jota's return from injury would be a massive boost for Klopp's side.

