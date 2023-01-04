"He makes Grealish look like Mbappe," "Never seen a more finished player" - Real Madrid star gets destroyed for his performance against Cacereno

Fans on Twitter savaged Eden Hazard for his hapless performance for Real Madrid against Cacereno in the Copa Del Rey. Hazard was given a chance to shine by Carlo Ancelotti in the Spanish Cup game.

The Belgian, however, failed to make the most of the opportunity. He was substituted in the 68th minute of the game with the score level at 0-0. Sofascore rated the former Chelsea star 6.7 for his display.

Hazard attempted zero dribbles during the game, lost possession five times, and made only one key pass.

He has failed to make an impact since his arrival at the club in 2019. In 74 games, Hazard has scored only seven goals and provided 11 assists.

In eight appearances this season, the no. 7 has scored once and assisted once. Rodrygo scored the only goal of the game a minute after Hazard was taken off to hand Los Blancos the win.

Fans opined that Hazard is beyond finished and should consider retirement. Others opined that it's better to give the club's academy products an opportunity to shine than waste the effort on Hazard.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after Eden Hazard's disappointing performance for Real Madrid in the Copa Del Rey:

jay @MadrldJD @theMadridZone If he has any shame he’ll retire and save us from the last year of his deal @theMadridZone If he has any shame he’ll retire and save us from the last year of his deal

defe @OdefeOberabor @theMadridZone Better to play academy players and give them opportunities than keep playing this man. @theMadridZone Better to play academy players and give them opportunities than keep playing this man.

Druchk @andruchk @theMadridZone He makes Jack Grealish look like Mbappe. @theMadridZone He makes Jack Grealish look like Mbappe.

Pluto ⁶🦉 @WinterNueve @theMadridZone he got pocketed by a guy who has to wake up at 7 in the morning tomorrow to go to his actual job, do I need to say more @theMadridZone he got pocketed by a guy who has to wake up at 7 in the morning tomorrow to go to his actual job, do I need to say more

What does the future behold for Eden Hazard in Real Madrid?

Eden Hazard's Real Madrid contract will run out in the summer of 2024. Given his performances for Los Blancos, it's highly unlikely that the deal will be renewed. In fact, given current circumstances, the club might look to part ways with the player before that.

Hazard has also retired from the Belgian national team after the Red Devils' exit from the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Former coach Roberto Martinez doesn't see the superstar returning to action for the Red Devils. He said (via Diario AS, h/t Football Espana):

“He was an incredible player for the Red Devils. We should appreciate that. There were already big names above the number 10 on the jerseys, but he has written stories with golden letters in his position. Everything about him has made the national team a better institution.”

Martinez added:

“Nope (he won’t return). He could always come back for a specific competition, a European Championship or a World Cup, but Eden is a team player. I don’t think he’ll come back for a tournament that he didn’t qualify for on the field, because then it would also hinder someone who did help the team qualify.”

