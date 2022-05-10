“He makes it look very easy” – Noel Whelan claims ‘lot of clubs would love to have’ Arsenal star this summer

Former Leeds United attacker Noel Whelan has suggested that Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah could be a wanted man this summer. He has tipped the in-form attacker to leave the Emirates this summer if the Gunners opt to sign a big-name centre-forward.

Nketiah has enjoyed himself in recent weeks with Mikel Arteta giving him the opportunity in the absence of Alexandre Lacazette due to injury.

The 22-year-old scored a brace for the North Londoners in their 2-1 win against Leeds United on Sunday, May 8. He also scored a brace in their 4-2 win over Chelsea on April 20. The Gunners are fourth in the Premier League table and have now moved four points clear of Tottenham Hotspur.

Nketiah's contract with the North London club expires this summer and it is understood that he wants to move on in search of regular playing time.

Whelan has suggested that the record England Under-21 goalscorer will have plenty of options if he decides to quit the club. The former Leeds attacker has also hailed Nketiah's lethal finishing ability. He told Football Insider:

“He’s in the strongest position possible, there’s no doubt about it. He is putting in a real shift, scoring goals for Arsenal despite his contract coming to an end this summer. No one can doubt his connection and love for the club. Nketiah is a natural goalscorer, it’s brilliant. He makes it look very easy at times, and that’s an ability that a lot of clubs would love to have."

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Eddie Nketiah has reportedly decided to represent Ghana instead of England!



(Source: Eddie Nketiah has reportedly decided to represent Ghana instead of England!(Source: @Blaqqkoffi 🚨 Eddie Nketiah has reportedly decided to represent Ghana instead of England! 🇬🇭(Source: @Blaqqkoffi ) https://t.co/okg57QjKEI

Whelan has predicted that Arteta will be looking to recruit a new No. 9 this summer and that would convince Nketiah to move on. He added:

“The question is – will Arteta go big and get a new number nine this summer? The answer is probably yes. Nketiah right now is looking to start every week. If that is the case, he shouldn’t sign a contract with Arsenal.”

Will Arsenal regret letting Eddie Nketiah go?

Mikel Arteta has promoted a number of young players in his time so far at the Emirates. The likes of Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe and Gabriel Martinelli have all improved significantly under him.

However, the Spaniard never quite seemed to trust Nketiah despite Lacazette struggling for goals.

Chris Wheatley @ChrisWheatley_ Arteta on Nketiah future:



"Let him be. Let him enjoy the moment and things will happen naturally." Arteta on Nketiah future:"Let him be. Let him enjoy the moment and things will happen naturally." https://t.co/u4jn5Sz5kp

The 22-year-old has been impressive in recent weeks though. If he leaves this summer, Arsenal will definitely regret not giving him enough opportunities to prove himself.

Nketiah has played a total of just 1054 minutes across all competitions this campaign, having scored nine times in the process.

We have to wait and see what awaits the Englishman in the future but it is very much likely that he won't remain an Arsenal player beyond this summer.

