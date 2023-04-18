"He makes mad, wild decisions" – Rio Ferdinand feels Mikel Arteta may not consider 'rash' Arsenal star as reliable anymore

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has claimed that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta might be cautious about depending on Gabriel Magalhaes after his recent outing against West Ham United.

The Gunners went two goals ahead inside the opening 10 minutes at the London Stadium on Sunday (April 16).

However, Gabriel handed the hosts a lifeline after fouling Lucas Paqueta inside the area, with Said Benrahma converting the penalty in the 33rd minute. Subsequently, Jarrod Bowen scored the equalizer in the 54th minute of the clash.

Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher says the referee made the right call to award West Ham a penalty against Arsenal for Gabriel Magalhães’ challenge on Lucas Paquetá. Correct decisionFormer Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher says the referee made the right call to award West Ham a penalty against Arsenal for Gabriel Magalhães’ challenge on Lucas Paquetá. Correct decision ✅Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher says the referee made the right call to award West Ham a penalty against Arsenal for Gabriel Magalhães’ challenge on Lucas Paquetá. 💭 https://t.co/fGXnxeT5X0

Speaking on Vibe With Five, Ferdinand shared his thoughts on Arsenal's 2-2 draw at West Ham. He said:

"I thought they really let themselves down. They had the game in a stranglehold, they had West Ham where they wanted them... going into half time 2-0 up, you have to coast that game. But rash... and I've said this about Gabriel a few times. He's rash, he makes mad, wild decisions. As a defender, you've got to remain calm."

Slamming Gabriel for conceding the first-half penalty, Ferdinand continued:

"There's no need for him to do what he did. It was a rush of blood, he needs to eradicate that, get that out of his game quick. As a manager you don't want to see that. Because those types of things ruin the head too many times, it starts becoming part of their make-up, and suddenly you're going, 'Hold on, can I rely on this guy?'"

Ferdinand lauded the Brazilian centre-back's overall campaign but stressed the importance of his mistake, adding:

"I think he's had a fabulous season so far, Gabriel. But those types of decisions can be very costly for his team. He's in the title race run-in now. That will surely hurt them, the way they dropped those two points."

Arsenal are currently at the top of the 2022-23 Premier League table with 74 points from 31 games. Manchester City, on the other hand, are sitting in second spot with 70 points from 30 Premier League matches.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta issues injury update on William Saliba

Ahead of Arsenal's 2-2 draw at West Ham, Mikel Arteta was asked about William Saliba. He replied:

"William is still not available, but he is not far off. We have started light training, but we need to be cautious. He is evolving well now, and we are hopeful that we are going to have him available in the next couple of weeks."

Saliba, 22, has been out of action for over a month due to a back injury picked up during the Gunners' UEFA Europa League elimination to Sporting CP. Rob Holding has started all four of his team's Premier League matches - two wins and two draws - in the Frenchman's absence.

Interestingly, Arsenal have failed to register a single cleansheet without Saliba.

The Gunners are next scheduled to host Southampton on Friday (April 21) before visiting Manchester City for their potential title-deciding encounter on Wednesday (April 26).

