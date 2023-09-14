"He makes something out of nothing" – Paul Parker wants Manchester United attacker to start ahead of Alejandro Garnacho against Brighton

Ex-Manchester United defender Paul Parker has suggested that Facundo Pellistri should start ahead of Alejandro Garnacho in their side's upcoming Premier League contest against Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Red Devils are currently in the midst of a selection headache, with both Jadon Sancho and Antony not in Erik ten Hag's plans. While they have grown tired of the former's alleged lack of work ethic, they have placed Antony on leave owing to his latest abuse allegations.

Speaking to MyBettingSites, Parked claimed that Pellistri should be handed a start on Manchester United's right wing against the Seagulls at Old Trafford on Saturday (September 16). He elaborated:

"I would go with Pellistri over Garnacho on the right wing. I think Garnacho has done well when coming off the bench but at this moment, I look at him as an impact player. Pellistri got something about him. He has this willingness and desire to do really well. He makes something out of nothing and he is a workaholic."

Explaining his reasoning behind his Pellistri claim, Parked concluded:

"If he plays on the right wing in front of [Aaron] Wan Bissaka, I think Manchester United have a right-hand side of hard-working players who will do very well when they don't have the ball."

Pellistri, who arrived from Penarol for close to £9 million in 2020, made his senior-team debut for United last campaign. He has provided one assist in 232 minutes of action, spread across 12 appearances for his club.

A right-footed pacy winger, the 14-cap Uruguay international spent one-and-a-half seasons on loan at Deportivo Alaves prior to the start of last season. He started 11 of his 35 appearances, failing to score even once.

Garnacho, on the other hand, has established himself as a rotational option on the Red Devils' left flank over the course of last term. He has registered five goals and as many assists in 39 overall matches so far.

Manchester United earmark Bundesliga star after Antony, Jadon Sancho selection pickle

According to Fichajes, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has expressed a serious interest in adding Bayern Munich star Serge Gnabry to his ranks ahead of the 2024-25 season. He is also believed to be backed by his team's top brass due to Antony and Jadon Sancho's uncertain futures for abuse allegations and falling-out, respectively.

The Manchester United hierarchy are believed to view Gnabry as a valuable addition to the squad owing to his prior Premier League experience. They are also impressed with the German's speed, dribbling and finishing, and are interested in securing him for around £52 million.

Gnabry, who has a contract until June 2026 at the Allianz Arena, could opt to leave Bayern Munich in search of a fresh adventure in the future. Should he join the Red Devils, he would establish himself as a crucial starter on the back his 17 goals and 12 assists last season.