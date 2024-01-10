“He is a man who is bis*xual” - Famous psychic claims Cristiano Ronaldo ‘will come out of closet’ in bizarre 2024 tarot prediction 

Cuban psychic Mhoni Vidente has claimed that Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is bisexual and wants to tell everyone in 2024. They also boldly declared that Georgina Rodriguez is pregnant.

Vidente was born in Cuba on March 21, 1977, named Rafael Martinez de Leon. Over the years, they transitioned into womanhood and became a popular psychic on social media. They currently boast more than 1.7 million followers on Instagram, going viral for correctly predicting the devastating 7.6 magnitude earthquake that struck Japan on January 1, 2024.

Vidente recently predicted how Cristiano Ronaldo's life would go in 2024. They said (via MARCA):

"One of them, I see it, is Cristiano Ronaldo. He is going to come out of the closet. He is a man who is bisexual, he likes women and men, but he wants to, now that Georgina [Rodriguez] is pregnant, he wants to tell everyone."

There is no proof that Ronaldo is bisexual so these claims must be taken with a (huge) pinch of salt. The 38-year-old has reportedly had seven girlfriends since becoming a professional footballer in 2002.

The Portugal ace has been dating Spanish model Georgina Rodriguez for nearly eight years now after meeting her in a Gucci store in Madrid in 2016. The couple currently live with their five children in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

If Rodriguez truly is pregnant, it would be the pair's third living biological child together, after their son Angel tragically passed away during labour in 2022.

"He deserves everything" - Former Leeds United star opens up on his experience in training with Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid

Former Leeds United forward Rodrigo Moreno recently disclosed what it was like to train with Cristiano Ronaldo during the latter's time at Real Madrid between 2009 and 2010.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner opted to leave Manchester United to join Real Madrid in 2009 for a reported transfer fee of €94 million. This enabled Rodrigo to train alongside him for a year before his transfer to Benfica in 2010.

Even though the pair never shared the pitch for Real Madrid, Ronaldo left a positive impact on Rodrigo as the latter said (via @TheNassrZone):

“We didn't have a friendship, of course. I was training with the first team at the time and in the few moments that I had the opportunity to meet him, he was always a very nice person, very respectful, despite being a great figure in the world of football."

He added:

"On a personal level, I think he deserves everything. What he achieved, both personally and professionally, is because he is a good person.”

Rodrigo currently plies his trade for Qatari outfit Al-Rayyan. On the other hand, Cristiano Ronaldo is still going strong for Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr, having scored 14 goals and provided 11 assists in 25 appearances so far this season.