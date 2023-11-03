In a commemorative event for World War II soldiers, Pope Francis snubbed Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona to name Pele as his favorite footballer.

He was asked to choose between Messi and Maradona by TV station TG1. Pope Francis replied that Pele is his favorite and cited the late great Brazilian's humility as the reason behind his choice. Speaking on the matter, Pope Francis said (via GOAL):

"I would add a third, Pele. They are the three I have followed. All three are great, each with his own speciality. At the moment Messi is very good."

Pope Francis added that as a footballer, Diego Maradona was superlative. However, describing Maradona as a human being, he said:

"Maradona as a man failed, poor thing, he slipped, the people around him didn't help him. He came to see me the first year [I was pontiff]. [His life] ended badly. It's funny, many sportsmen end badly, even in boxing. It's curious."

When speaking about Lionel Messi, Pope Francis said that the Argentina captain is a gentleman. That said, he reaffirmed that Pele is his favorite due to his dedication on and off the field. He said:

"Messi is very correct, he is a gentleman. Among these three, the greatest gentleman is Pele. He is a man with a very big heart. I spoke to him, I met him on a plane in Buenos Aires, and he is a man of great humanity."

Pele, a three-time FIFA World Cup winner, is widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time. The Brazilian legend passed away on December 29, 2022, at the age of 82.

When will Lionel Messi return to action?

Lionel Messi is set to return to action later this month when Argentina play Uruguay in their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying game on November 17.

Messi's club side, Inter Miami's season has come to an end upon the culmination of the regular MLS season. Inter Miami finished 14th in the Eastern Conference and failed to register a spot in this season's playoffs.

The Herons also canceled their tour to China due to unspecified reasons. Hence, the Argentina captain's fans will have to wait until the next set of international fixtures to see the 2023 Ballon d'Or winner in action.