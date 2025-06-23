"He would be the man for me" - Manchester United urged to sign Liverpool target to bolster Ruben Amorim's squad

Gary Pallister has revealed that he wants Manchester United to sign Liverpool target Alexander Isak. He believes that the Red Devils would be better with the Newcastle United man, than Viktor Gyokeres and Victor Osimhen.

Speaking to METRO, Pallister said that Isak has Premier League experience, making him the best option for Ruben Amorim's squad. He added that the Swedish star is a goalscorer and will help Manchester United get back to their best. He said:

"Alexander Isak. He's the player that is proven in the Premier League. Listen I'm sure he's got teams in better state than United at the moment who would be in to sign him and Liverpool have reportedly declared interest in him so why wouldn't you go there when they've been as successful as they have been?"

"But Isak would be the ideal Man United signing for me. I think it so important that you're proven in the Premier League because it's different to all the other leagues out there. If you've got a player who's been there and done it, he would be the man for me. Manchester United definitely need a goalscorer. Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee both struggled last year. I don't think Zirkzee is an out and out number nine. There's a few clubs struggling for that centre forward."

Liverpool are looking to sign Alexander Isak, but they have been quoted £200 million by Newcastle United. The Magpies are keen on keeping their star player after qualifying for the UEFA Champions League.

Manchester United hero has doubts over key targets

Gary Pallister has admitted that he has not seen a lot of Victor Osimhen, but is not sure how the Nigerian would fit in at Manchester United. He highlighted how the striker was linked with several clubs but joined Galatasaray last season and said:

"I’ve not seen an awful lot of Osimhen to be honest with you. It was a strange one with him going to Galatasaray but he’s scoring goals. So many clubs were interested in taking him, but he ended up going there. That concerns me."

Talking about Gyokeres, he added:

"I saw Viktor Gyokeres at Coventry, he’s scored goals in the Championship and at Sporting but it’s a different kettle of fish playing in the Premier League. Whichever way they wish to go, it’s going to be a bit of a gamble because they’re not proven in this league. Ruben has worked with Gyokeres at Sporting, so he knows him and if he was to bring him in then he’d have to be confident in the fact that he’s a fit for the Premier League."

Manchester United target Gyokeres has told Sporting CP that he wants to leave this summer. However, Arsenal are also interested in signing the striker.

