"He can't manage the pace" - Former Manchester United coach calls out Red Devils star, says why the club are struggling this season

Former Manchester United coach Rene Meulensteen has critically assessed one of the club's star players, Raphael Varane, and offered insights into why the Red Devils face difficulties this season.

Meulensteen's remarks shed light on the challenges Varane is encountering in adapting to the unique demands of the Premier League. According to Meulensteen, Varane's struggle primarily stems from his inability to manage the frenetic pace of the Premier League.

The French center-back, known for his stellar career at Real Madrid, has been grappling with English football's faster tempo and intensity.

One concern highlighted by Meulensteen is the midfield's lack of energy, which he believes contributes to the defensive struggles. A cohesive midfield can provide critical support to the defense by controlling possession and offering defensive cover.

Rene Meulensteen's remarks indirectly point to broader issues within the Manchester United squad that extend beyond Varane's performance. Talking about Varane, Meulensteen said via UtdPlug:

"He [Varane] can't manage the pace. The Premier League is dynamic. Everything goes at 100 miles an hour. That's the big problem with the midfield. They don't have energy and That’s how the defense struggles.”

Varane joined Manchester United in 2021 in a high-profile €70 million transfer from Real Madrid, raising expectations among fans and pundits alike. However, Meulensteen's comments suggest that Varane's transition to the Premier League hasn't been as seamless as anticipated.

Varane, despite the challenges he faces, has made 70 appearances for the Red Devils, chipping in with two goals and one assist. However, his adaptation to the Premier League is an ongoing process.

As Manchester United seek to improve their performance this season and address their defensive vulnerabilities, the spotlight will remain on Varane and the team's midfield.

Manchester United expand center-back options with Goncalo Inacio on radar

Manchester United are actively expanding its search for potential center-back reinforcements, with Goncalo Inacio being the latest addition to their list of targets. Under the management of Erik ten Hag, they are determined to bolster its defensive options during the upcoming winter transfer window.

Inacio is now part of a shortlist that includes Antonio Silva, Jean-Clair Todibo, and Tapsoba. The final decision, as reported by Fabrizio Romano, will depend on factors such as the player's abilities, scouting reports, and price considerations.

The need for defensive reinforcements became apparent when United had to field an improvised center-back pairing of Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans. This happened due to the absence of first-choice defenders Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane.

However, the club face competition from Liverpool and Real Madrid for Inacio's signature, with the 22-year-old's €60 million release clause making him a sought-after prospect.