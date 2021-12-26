"He has many great traits" - Gabriel says it is 'just the beginning' for Arsenal star after breaking into starting XI

Arsenal defender Gabriel has heaped praise on his teammate Gabriel Martinelli, and feels the forward is just getting started.

Martinelli made just two Premier League starts for Arsenal in the first four months of the season. The 20-year-old, though, recently broke into manager Mikel Arteta's regular starting eleven.

The Brazilian has started Arsenal's last five league games. He has been in red hot form for the north London giants during this period, scoring three goals and providing two assists.

Gunners defender Gabriel heaped praise on Martinelli. The former Lille star said that the youngster has many great traits and expects him to explode for Arsenal. He told Sky Sports in this regard:

"I'm very happy for him. He has many great traits as a player. I'm sure it is just the beginning, and that he will make many Arsenal fans happy. He will make us happy as well."

Martinelli's recent run of form has earned him praise from several pundits as well. Arsenal legend Paul Merson recently said that the forward looks like a new £50 million signing. He said:

"If he can maintain his fitness, Arsenal have got a new signing – a £50 million player."

Martinelli will look to continue his fine form when Arsenal lock horns with bottom-placed Norwich City in the Premier League on Sunday. He will also hope that his good performances for Arsenal help him earn a place in Brazil's squad for next year's FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

How has Gabriel fared for Arsenal this season?

Martinelli only recently established himself as a regular starter for Arsenal. However, Gabriel has been a key part of the Gunners' defence from the start of the campaign. The 24-year-old has played 15 games in the Premier League this season, missing only three games.

Gabriel has helped Arsenal keep eight clean sheets in the league thus far. The Brazilian defender has also found the back of the net twice for Mikel Arteta's side.

The former Lille star's contributions have helped Arsenal climb up to fourth in the Premier League table. Gabriel will hope to continue his fine form for the north London giants as they hope to return to the Champions League next season.

Like Martinelli, Gabriel would also have set his eyes on earning a place in Tite's Brazil squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

Edited by Bhargav