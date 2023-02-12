"He has so many skills" - Erik ten Hag believes Manchester United superstar is one of the best players in world football 

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag heaped praise on Marcus Rashford after their 2-0 victory over Leeds United in the Premier League on February 11. Alejandro Garnacho and Rashford got on the scoresheet for the Red Devils.

The goal marked the Englishman's 21st of the campaign in 34 games across competitions and he has also provided eight assists. Speaking after the game, Ten Hag acknowledged Rashford's status as one of the world's elite attackers.

The Dutch manager said (via Manchester Evening News):

"He's definitely one of them, He has the skills. I was convinced from the first moment, I was really excited to work with him, I thought I could get more out of him. But he has so many skills and such high potential and there can be even more. When he works well he will score even more goals because he can score with his left, right and his head."

Ten Hag further explained how Manchester United need to be more calm and dominant on the ball to create more chances for Rashford. He said:

"It's about him getting into position but also the team has to have the capabilities to pass in there and cross in there, as they did today. I think that is what I wanted to describe."

He added:

"If you have better formation and calmness on the ball, you get a switch of play or you bring an extra pass, like we did for the goal. And then finally, a great cross from Shawy and Marcus was in the right time there. And once again it is a good move by Wout Weghorst at the front post."

Marcus Rashford can become first Manchester United player since Robin van Persie to score 30 goals

Leeds United v Manchester United - Premier League

No Manchester United player has scored 30 goals in a season since Robin van Persie in the 2011-12 season. Marcus Rashford can do that if he continues his rich vein of form.

Erik ten Hag suggested that the Englishman needs to keep the momentum going, saying:

"You asked me, 'do you think you have a player in your squad who can score 20 goals?' in August or September and I confirmed. I think he can do that. Now, if you are satisfied with it then it will stop. Because satisfaction goes to laziness you have to keep investing every day and when he keeps the investment and keeps the focus in every game and bring the energy in and the belief, he will score, he will keep scoring."

Sky Sports Statto @SkySportsStatto



Most goals scored in Europe's major Leagues since World Cup

MARCUS RASHFORD

Wissam Ben Yedder

Karim Benzema

Erling Haaland

Alexandre Lacazette Marcus Rashford scores his 13th goal in 15 appearances since the World CupMost goals scored in Europe's major Leagues since World CupMARCUS RASHFORDWissam Ben YedderKarim BenzemaErling HaalandAlexandre Lacazette Marcus Rashford scores his 13th goal in 15 appearances since the World CupMost goals scored in Europe's major Leagues since World Cup1️⃣3️⃣ MARCUS RASHFORD9️⃣ Wissam Ben Yedder8️⃣ Karim Benzema8️⃣ Erling Haaland8️⃣ Alexandre Lacazette https://t.co/swvvU055FM

Poll : 0 votes