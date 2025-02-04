"He has marked an era" - Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti provides response when asked if Cristiano Ronaldo is the best ever

Carlo Ancelotti has named Cristiano Ronaldo as the best player ever. However, the Real Madrid manager claimed that the forward marked an era at the club and added that the Portuguese star helped him a lot at the club.

Speaking to the media ahead of the match against Leganes, Ancelotti stated that Ronaldo has done enough to call himself the greatest. The Portuguese icon scored 450 goals and 131 assists in 438 appearances and is their highest scorer.

The Italian said via MadridXtra:

“Is Cristiano the best ever? He has marked an era and for me yes, he has been the best. He helped me a lot at Madrid.”

Trending

The comments come after Cristiano Ronaldo called himself the Greatest Of All Time in an interview. He claimed that no other player comes close as he has all the attributes to be named the best ever.

He said in an interview with the Spanish television show El Chiringuito via ESPN:

"Who's the best goalscorer in history? It's about numbers. Full stop. Who's the player in history who's scored most goals with their head, their left foot, penalties, free kicks? I was looking the other day, and not being left-footed, I'm in the top 10 goalscorers with their left foot in history. And with my head, and with my right foot, and penalties. All of them."

"I'm talking about numbers. I think I'm the most complete player to have existed. In my opinion, I think it's me. I do everything well in football: with my head, free kicks, left foot. I'm fast, I'm strong. One thing is taste -- if you like Messi, Pelé, Maradona, I understand that and I respect that -- but saying Ronaldo isn't complete... I'm the most complete. I haven't seen anybody better than me, and I say it from the heart," Ronaldo added.

Carlo Ancelotti refused to call Cristiano Ronaldo's rival Lionel Messi the greatest

Carlo Ancelotti was asked in 2022 if Lionel Messi was the greatest footballer ever and he stated that the Argentine was not at the top in his opinion. He claimed that the Inter Miami star was one of the best but every era has a top player.

He said via MARCA:

"I don't know if he is the best ever. It's not so fair to say that, because every era has very good players. 'Messi is the best ever' is never coming out of my mouth. I have enjoyed so many good players.... I train every day the Ballon d'Or winner."

Carlo Ancelotti was quizzed about Lionel Messi after the FIFA World Cup triumph in Qatar. Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al Nassr two days after the comments from the Real Madrid manager.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback