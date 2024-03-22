"He is a massive problem for everybody" – Ian Wright delivers verdict on Manchester United star who does 'unbelievable' things

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has claimed that Manchester United teenager Alejandro Garnacho's best is still ahead of him, singling him out for his mature outing against Liverpool earlier this month.

Garnacho, 19, has established himself as a key starter for the Red Devils, pushing £86 million signing Antony further down the pecking order, this season. Earlier this Sunday (March 17), he helped his club beat Liverpool 4-3 in a thrilling FA Cup last-eight home contest.

While recently discussing Manchester United's FA Cup victory over Jurgen Klopp's outfit, Wright decided to mention the Argentine winger for his latest display. He told the Wrighty's House podcast (h/t The Sun):

"I need to mention Garnacho because he is a massive problem for everybody. In spells and in moments during that game, he was doing some unbelievable things. I thought it was a very impressive performance in a massive game for him, especially considering his age."

Garnacho, who left Atletico Madrid's youth ranks for £400,000 in 2020, produced a tireless performance earlier this Sunday. Apart from assisting Amad Diallo's winner, he completed 21 of 28 passes, created five chances, registered one shot, and won two of seven duels.

Opining on Garnacho's situation at Manchester United, Wright added:

"As soon as they get the structure right around him, he can start to learn more and know where he needs to be in a game because at the moment, it's so chaotic in there. But if that happens, then we're really going to see the best of him, we really are."

So far this season, Garnacho has started 29 of his 38 overall appearances for Erik ten Hag's team. He has contributed seven goals and four assists, bagging five and providing three in the Premier League, till now.

Manchester United keen to sign 25-year-old EFL Championship midfielder

According to 90min, Manchester United are hoping to add Leicester City midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to their ranks in the future. They are set to face competition from Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford, both of whom have scouted the player for multiple months.

The Foxes, who are second in the 2023-24 EFL Championship table with 82 points from 37 outings, are allegedly ready to offload Dewsbury-Hall for £40 million if they go up. But, if they fail to gain promotion, Enzo Maresca's side would listen to offers of around £25 million.

Dewsbury-Hall, whose current deal is set to expire in June 2027, has been in great form this campaign. The Manchester United target has registered 10 goals and 13 assists in 41 games across competitions so far.