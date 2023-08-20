"He does it match after match" - Inter Miami boss lauds Lionel Messi as 'the best player in the world' after Leagues Cup triumph

Inter Miami manager Gerardo 'Tata' Martino heaped praise on Lionel Messi after the Argentinian icon led the Herons to Leagues Cup glory on Saturday (August 19).

The Florida-based club faced Major League Soccer rivals Nashville SC in the Leagues Cup final at Geodis Park. The game into penalties after the two teams played out a 1-1 draw in regulation time. The Herons eventually won the clash 10-9 in a thrilling penalty shootout.

Lionel Messi dazzled for Inter Miami once again, scoring the team's goal in regulation time with a stunning long-range effort. The superstar also did not shy away from taking responsibility as captain, as he converted the team's first spot-kick in the shootout.

The triumph in Nashville saw Inter Miami, who are co-owned by Manchester United legend David Beckham, win the first major trophy in their history. It also marked Messi's 44th major trophy, thus making him the most decorated player of all time.

Speaking after the game, Martino said that he is no longer surprised by Messi's performances, as the Argentinian icon does it game after game. The Inter Miami manager also lauded La Pulga as the best player in the world.

"When you say Leo (Lionel Messi), you say the best player in the world, there is no greater praise than that," Martino said (h/t Argentinian television channel TyC Sports). "He does it match after match. He has come to win, he has come to compete."

Martino added that the trio of Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba have given the Herons an identity. He added:

"Busquets and Alba have said the same thing. They have come to compete, you can win and lose, but they have sold to compete and today they had to win. They give the team an identity and what I have to do is follow the characteristics of the three of them and add to the rest."

Martino previously worked with Messi, Busquets and Alba during his time as Barcelona's manager in the 2013-14 season. He also served as Argentina's coach between 2014 and 2016.

How did Lionel Messi fare in the Leagues Cup final?

Lionel Messi started alongside Josef Martinez and Robert Taylor in the attack against Nashville. He was one of the best players on the pitch, earning a 7.9 rating on FotMob. Only goalkeeper Drake Callender received a higher rating than the superstar among Herons players.

The 36-year-old had three shots in the game, with one finding the back of the net and another hitting the woodwork. He also completed 35 passes, including one long ball, with 83% accuracy. It included eight passes into the final third, although none of them were goalscoring chances.

Lionel Messi registered 58 touches of the ball but was only dispossessed thrice. The former Barcelona superstar contributed in defense as well, winning one tackle and four ground duels. He also recovered the ball on three occasions.