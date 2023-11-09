“He has the mentality of a child" - Copenhagen's Denis Vavro rips into Manchester United star for what he did in 4-3 loss

Copenhagen defender Denis Vavro has ripped into Manchester United forward Alejandro Garnacho for trying to scuff the penalty spot once again when the two sides met in the Champions League yesterday (November 8). The centre-back stated that the Red Devils star has the mentality of a child.

Alejandro has been on the lips of Copenhagen players since their first meeting last month. The Argentine scuffed the penalty spot when the Danish side got a 97th minute spot-kick back at Old Trafford which resulted in a miss and enabled the Red Devils to secure a 1-0 win.

The Manchester United forward tried to repeat the trick when his side conceded another penalty kick against the Danes at the Parken Stadium yesterday. This time though, he was unsuccessful, with the hosts converting from the spot and eventually earning a 4-3 win.

Speaking after the game, Denis Vavro couldn't help but rip into Garnacho for trying to repeat his ridiculous trick. The Copenhagen defender labeled the Argentine 'a clown' with 'the mentality of a child'.

“I saw that he tried to do something about the penalty kick but Kevin Diks stood in front and blocked," an angry Vavro told Bold.dk. "It is the second time. And then on our track? To me, he is a clown. He has the mentality of a child when he tries something like this again. In an away game."

“One thing is at home in the 97th minute but here in the first half. I don’t understand him trying to do that," the defender added.

What is Manchester United's fate following Copenhagen defeat?

Things have gotten more complicated for Manchester United following yesterday's 4-3 loss to Copenhagen in the Champions League. However, all hope isn't lost yet as they still have a chance to progress into the next round of the competition.

The Red Devils currently sit at the bottom of Group A with three points. However, they're just one point behind Galatasaray and Copenhagen who occupy the third and second positions, respectively. Only Bayern Munich are now clear with 12 points, having won all their four games so far.

Erik ten Hag's men just need to win their last two games and pray Galatasaray and Copenhagen drop points to go through. It would indeed be a huge task as the Red Devils will meet Bayern and Galatasaray in their fixtures, having lost to both teams earlier.