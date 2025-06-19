"He is Messi enemy right now", "The worst thing to ever happen to Messi" - Fans slam Inter Miami star despite 2-1 win over Porto in Club World Cup

Inter Miami fans on X have accused Luis Suarez of letting Lionel Messi down after he failed to be clinical during their 2-1 win over Porto. The two sides locked horns in the group stage of the FIFA Club World Cup at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Thursday, June 19.

The Herons got off to a poor start as Noah Allen conceded a penalty in the sixth minute. Samuel Aghehowa made no mistake from the spot two minutes later to break the deadlock for Porto. Lionel Messi made a great run soon after, finding Luis Suarez with a delightful throughball. Despite being one-on-one with the goalkeeper, the latter was unable to convert the chance.

Inter Miami turned the tide in the second half, leveling the scores in the 47th minute via Telasco Segovia's first-time finish. Messi then dispatched a brilliant free-kick seven minutes later, finding the top-right corner to seal all three points for the Herons.

Despite playing all 90 minutes, Suarez struggled with his mobility and failed to contribute much going forward. The 38-year-old created zero chances for his side and missed one big chance from his only shot on goal.

Inter Miami fans weren't impressed, with one posting:

"Suarez is Messi enemy right now. The best thing he can do for Messi is to stay on the bench"

Another fan tweeted:

"Luis Suarez is the worst thing to ever happen to Messi"

Other fans reacted below:

"Leave the football before the football leaves you," one fan commented

"They should sub him please. He is old and washed already," another added

"That running form from Luis Suarez…man this is just sad to watch," one fan typed

"I can't believe I once rated him higher than Lewa, he's a disgrace to Messi?" another chimed in

How did Lionel Messi fare for Inter Miami during their 2-1 win over Porto?

Lionel Messi netted his first goal of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup as Inter Miami secured an impressive 2-1 win over Porto. The Herons are currently second in Group A with four points from two games, behind Palmeiras on goal difference.

The Argentine ace was named the Player of the Match, receiving a match rating of 8.5. He completed 43 passes from an attempted 56 (77 percent accuracy), created two chances, won six duels, and landed one shot on target from an attempted two.

The 37-year-old will aim to continue his newfound momentum in Inter Miami's next fixture against Palmeiras on Monday, June 23.

Disclaimer: The above stats were taken from FotMob on June 20, 2025, at 3 AM IST. They are subject to change.

