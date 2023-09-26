“He is the Mexican Messi” – Argentina international lavishes praise on 38-year-old star

Argentina goalkeeper Agustin Marchesin has compared Mexican goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa to Lionel Messi.

Ochoa is a divisive figure among fans. The goalkeeper showed his tremendous talent during the 2014 FIFA World Cup, making some stunning saves. While some consider him to be the best goalkeeper in Mexico's history, others point out that Ochoa makes mistakes consistently which degrades his level.

Marchesin, who plays for Celta Vigo, though, is confident that Ochoa, 38, is a Mexican icon. Speaking about 'Memo', who now plays for Salernitana, Marchesin said that he's the Mexican Messi (as per Soy Referee):

"They were difficult times to return to, it is embarrassing and shameful that they say those things.

"Memo, for me, he is the historical reference of Mexico. He is the Mexican Messi. I have enormous respect for him, half of what he can earn would be embarrassing for me part to ask for such a figure.”

Ochoa, 38, has played for the likes of Liga MX side Club America, Ligue 1 club Ajaccio, and La Liga sides Granada and Malaga.

The veteran goalkeeper has also played for Mexico 146 times since making his debut in 2005. He has kept 62 clean sheets for Mexico. Ochoa has represented his country at four FIFA World Cups.

Marchesin, meanwhile, was not a part of the Argentina team that won the 2022 FIFA World Cup after injuring his knee in August 2021, necessitating surgery. The 35-year-old has played eight times for La Albiceleste, keeping four clean sheets.

Lionel Messi scored spectacular free-kick for Argentina in last international break

Lionel Messi once again turned out to be the hero for Argentina in the recent international break. La Albiceleste played Ecuador and Bolivia in their opening two FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers.

Messi scored a stunning free-kick to seal a 1-0 win against Ecuador in the first game. However, he asked to be subbed off before full-time due to exhaustion. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner missed the clash at Bolivia, as he wasn't feeling well, as per ESPN.

The Inter Miami star, 36, continues to prove his undeniable quality at the international level. He has now made 176 appearances for Argentina, scoring 104 goals and providing 56 assists.