"He is Miami's best player", "He is on fire" - Fans hail star as 10-man Inter Miami defeat Charlotte in Lionel Messi's absence

Fans heaped praise on Inter Miami's Luis Suarez after the veteran striker played a key role in the Lionel Messi-less Herons' 1-0 MLS home win over Charlotte on Sunday (March 9).

While the former Barcelona man didn't get on the scoresheet, Suarez provided the assist to Tadeo Allende's 46th-minute strike. That proved to be the difference between the two teams at Chase Stadium after goalkeeper Oscar Ustari's 38th-minute red card saw the hosts play nearly an hour with 10 men.

Messi was named on the bench by boss Javier Mascherano but didn't feature in the game as the duo's former Barca teammate Suarez made the star turn for the Herons. One fan tweeted:

"Yeah it's Official that Suarez is Miami's best Player of All time"

Suarez, 38, now has three goals and four assists in six outings across competitions this season for the Herons. Major League Soccer tweeted out his season stats:

"6 games (all competitions) 4 goals 3 assists. Luis Suarez is in form for Inter Miami."

Expand Tweet

Another chimed in:

"Messi's absence has emphasized something that should've been clear anyways: Luis Suarez is a world-class talent in MLS ... and anywhere else he shows up to play."

Expand Tweet

There were similar reactions from other fans, with one tweeting:

"6 Games 4 Assists 3 Goals. Luis Suarez is on fire."

"Good goal, and Luis Suarez continues to play well," posted another.

"The best number 9 of the century Don Luis Alberto Suarez Diaz," wrote one fan.

Luis Suarez and Co. next take on Cavalier away in the CONCACAF Champions Cup Round of 16 second leg on Thursday (March 13), leading 2-0 from the first leg at home.

What Inter Miami boss said about Lionel Messi's possible involvement against Charlotte?

Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi

Inter Miami boss Javier Mascherano chose to exercise caution before fielding his compatriot Lionel Messi against Charlotte, which the Herons eventually won without the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner.

While the 38-year-old is apparently not injured, Messi missed consecutive games due to fatigue. Mascherano said about Messi's potential involvement at the weekend (as per ESPN):

"Leo is much better. We are optimistic that if everything goes well, there is a chance that he will be on the roster. We will see, but we still need to train. Obviously, I never guarantee anything when there is still training to be done."

Mascherano added:

"I'm the first one that wants Leo to play, because I know that if Leo plays we're stronger. I'm not going to be shooting myself in the foot, it's crazy. Now, there are situations that need to be addressed day by day, and I have to be sure that the player feels, not only in Leo's case, but any player feels 100%, otherwise I will not take unnecessary risk."

Lionel Messi has two goals and as many assists in three outings across competitions for the Herons this season.

