“He might even be in the starting XI” – Ralf Rangnick drops major hint with Manchester United team news ahead of Middlesbrough clash

Ralf Rangnick has confirmed Paul Pogba is back in contention for Manchester United's upcoming cup fixture. The German interim manager added that the Frenchman could even make the starting XI on Friday night.

Manchester United take on Middlesbrough in the FA Cup on Friday. The Red Devils play at home after a short break for the Premier League side.

Pogba is back in training, and Rangnick has now hinted at the Frenchman making the starting XI on Friday. The interim manager further revealed that Cavani, Telles, Lindelof, and Lingard would not be part of the squad. Speaking to the media today, he said:

"Yes, Paul [Pogba] will be part of the group he might even be in the starting XI, Cavani will only return at the weekend, he contacted me at the weekend and asked to have two more days at home, I knew he couldn't be in starting XI with jet lag. Victor Lindelof has been ill the whole week and not training, the same is true with Jesse if we could give him a couple of days off to clear his mind. He will be back in training on Monday and part of the whole squad. Eric Bailly came back yesterday, he has some problems with his ankle and will not be part of the squad."

Will Paul Pogba remain at Manchester United?

Paul Pogba's contract at Manchester United expires in the summer and he is yet to pen a new deal.

However, Rangnick is unwilling to freeze him out of the squad as he wants to use all his resources to achieve the club's goals this season. Last month, the German was quoted saying:

"Why shouldn't Paul Pogba [play] now, after two and a half months of injury, and he wants to show the Man United fans, the board, the whole world what kind of player he can be? Even if it's only to show enough for a new contract elsewhere, he will be highly motivated to do that and why should I then not play him? But there is a difference in how players deal with their current situation."

Reports suggest Pogba has various offers on his table, including one from the Red Devils. Real Madrid and PSG are said to be the front runners right now, with Juventus also keen on signing their former player.

