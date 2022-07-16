“He might feel I’m better off without him” – Harry Redknapp makes bold claim about Ten Hag and Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United

Harry Redknapp has suggested that Erik ten Hag may be more comfortable without Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United. The Dutch manager has taken over as manager at Old Trafford this summer and now faces a situation where his superstar striker wants to leave the club.

It is no secret that Ronaldo is seeking an exit this summer after the club failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League last season.

On paper, the Portuguese star remains very important for the Manchester-based outfit. He was the side's top scorer with 24 goals across all competitions last year. But now, at the age of 37, some feel that Manchester United may be better off without the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Harry Redknapp suggests that Ten Hag could himself be one of those people. Speaking to the Mirror, he claimed:

"Maybe he (Ten Hag) feels more comfortable without him as it's not like he's come from a big background. He's come from Ajax in Holland, not really yet managed at the top level. Now suddenly he's going to be working with one of the greatest ever players."

"Maybe he might feel, 'I'm better off without him.' He may feel, 'I can come in, get my message across, say what I want and work how I want to press.' It's a tough situation so he will have to wait and see, but if Ronaldo does want to go, you can be sure that he will.'"

Teams such as Bayern Munich, Chelsea, and Atletico Madrid have already been linked with a move for the striker in recent weeks.

Hasan Salihamidzic squashes rumours linking Bayern Munich to Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo

Bayern Munich are set to see Robert Lewandowski leave for Barcelona. However, it seems that they are still not keen to sign Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Bavarian giants' sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has squashed any talks of Bayern wanting to sign the former Juventus superstar. He told German outlet Sport1 (h/t Goal):

"I have a lot of respect for Cristiano Ronaldo, his successes and his career. But again, that wasn’t and isn’t an issue for us.”

Unless this is a ploy by Bayern to not prematurely show their hand, it is surprising to see Ronaldo struggling to find a new club.

Perhaps clubs are averse to paying big money to a player in the twilight of his career. However, Ronaldo is still scoring goals with relative ease, as evidenced by his exploits with Manchester United last season.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has also seemingly decided against signing Cristiano Ronaldo, as per Fabrizio Romano.

