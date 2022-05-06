“He might be given a major role in the team and start flying again” – Kevin Campbell offers interesting view on ‘disappointing’ Manchester United star under Ten Hag

Former Arsenal forward Kevin Campbell believes Marcus Rashford could get a second life at Manchester United under new manager Erik Ten Hag.

Despite a difficult 2021-22 season, Campbell believes Rashford's fortunes can turn with the arrival of Erik ten Hag. The Dutch tactician could use the 24-year-old forward as his main attacker. The summer is therefore going to be massive for Rashford's long-term future at Manchester United.

Speaking exclusively to Football Insider, Kevin Campbell was quoted as saying the following:

“A move might be best for him but a new manager coming in could have a similar impact. That is a challenge in itself. That always gets the juices flowing. You don’t know what to expect. Ten Hag might come in and absolutely love Rashford. He might be given a major role in the team and start flying again. You just never know. It has been a disappointing season for Marcus Rashford though. You cannot shy away from that.”

The England international has had an underwhelming season where he has struggled to find consistent form. Rashford has only managed to score five goals and provide two assists in 32 appearances for the Red Devils across all competitions. There have also been times where the forward has been dropped in favor of youngster Anthony Elanga in the starting XI.

utdreport @utdreport A new Marcus Rashford mural has been revealed in Manchester, by artist Reuben Dangoor in collaboration with @beatsbydre A new Marcus Rashford mural has been revealed in Manchester, by artist Reuben Dangoor in collaboration with @beatsbydre https://t.co/xjbKPujTna

It is worth mentioning that Marcus Rashford currently has less than 18 months remaining on his current contract at Old Trafford. If he does not pen a new deal, the forward could leave on a free transfer at the end of the 2022-23 season.

Regardless of Rashford's future, Manchester United are expected to be in the market for a new centre-forward. The Red Devils are light in attack after the suspension of Mason Greenwood. Edinson Cavani is expected to leave on a free transfer while Anthony Martial is also facing uncertainty over his future.

Cristiano Ronaldo is Manchester United's highest goalscorer this season

Despite being 37-year-old, Cristiano Ronaldo is currently Manchester United's leading goalscorer this season. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has scored 24 goals in 37 appearances for the Red Devils across all competitions.

Ronaldo, however, is a short-term fix for a long-term problem at Old Trafford. Manchester United will need to sign a new young forward who can serve as a long-term replacement for the Portuguese superstar.

As things stand, the 37-year-old forward has one more year remaining on his current contract.

