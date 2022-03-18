"He might need to use his 'insurance policy'" - Mark Lawrenson gives his prediction on Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest FA Cup tie

BBC football expert and former player Mark Lawrenson has backed his old side Liverpool to beat Nottingham Forest in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup on Sunday.

Along with Middlesbrough, Nottingham Forest have been a surprise package in the FA Cup this season as they have beaten Arsenal and Leicester City on their way to the quarter-finals.

Jurgen Klopp's side, on the other hand, have had an easier ride but will face a tricky test against Forest.

Liverpool FC @LFC Ahead of our FA Cup meeting this weekend, Nottingham Forest Supporters’ Trust have today paid their respects to the 97 supporters who tragically lost their lives as a result of the events of April 15, 1989 by laying a floral tribute at Anfield Ahead of our FA Cup meeting this weekend, Nottingham Forest Supporters’ Trust have today paid their respects to the 97 supporters who tragically lost their lives as a result of the events of April 15, 1989 by laying a floral tribute at Anfield ❤ https://t.co/jjARVz5QdY

The Reds picked up a hard-fought win over Arsenal in the Premier League on Wednesday and may rotate their squad for the clash against Forest.

Lawrenson, however, believes Jurgen Klopp can ill-afford to take Forest lightly and may have to start with a few big-name players to avoid any hiccups. He predicts Liverpool will pick up a narrow 1-0 win.

Lawrenson wrote in his column for BBC:

"The place will be rocking. It's going to be tight game and a nervy one for Liverpool to get through. I'm not sure what team Klopp will start with, but he might need to use his 'insurance policy' by having a few of the bigger names on the bench to call upon if they're needed."

Liverpool hoping to win a quadruple this season

Having lifted the Carabao Cup in February, Jurgen Klopp and co. are hoping for an unprecedented quadruple this season.

The Reds have closed the gap on Manchester City at the top of the Premier League to just one point and have a favorable path to the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

They are yet to know who they will face in the quarterfinals of the Champions League, but will fancy their chances. We could see Jurgen Klopp rotate for the clash against Nottingham Forest this Sunday. The Reds have good squad depth, but one or two key players could start.

Mohamed Salah did not start against Arsenal and came off the bench in Wednesday, so there’s a chance he might make the starting lineup against Nottingham Forest.

The likes of Takumi Minamino, Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliot are also in line to feature against the Championship outfit. Forest are unbeaten in their last nine games across all competitions and will hope for an upset come Sunday.

Edited by Parimal