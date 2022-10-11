“He might prove to be a valuable asset for United – but more importantly for Ronaldo” – Pundit names Manchester United star who can bring best out of Cristiano Ronaldo

Football pundit Garth Crooks believes Manchester United midfielder Casemiro can bring the best out of teammate Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Brazilian joined the Red Devils in August for a reported fee of around £64 million, but only made his first Premier League start in a 2-1 win over Everton on Sunday, October 9.

Casemiro provided the assist for Manchester United's second goal, scored by Cristiano Ronaldo. However, he was also partly at fault for the Toffees' goal as he was dispossessed by Amadou Onana in the lead-up to the opener.

While naming his team of the week on the BBC, Crooks opined that the Brazil international could turn out to be a great signing for United and could also help his former Real Madrid teammate return to form.

“Casemiro was having a nightmare for Manchester United when he redeemed himself and set up his former Real Madrid team-mate for his 700th club career goal,” Crooks said.

“The finish by Cristiano Ronaldo was as crisp as I've seen from the five-time Ballon d'Or winner. It was as if the moment he was put through there was no doubt he would score.

“If Casemiro can come to terms with the pace of the Premier League, especially in the big games, then he might prove to be a valuable asset for United - but more importantly for Ronaldo.”

Casemiro has so far made eight appearances for United across competitions.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 700th club goal in Manchester United's win over Everton

Erik ten Hag was forced to bring on Cristiano Ronaldo in the 29th minute of Manchester United's 2-1 Premier League win over Everton due to an injury to Anthony Martial.

With the score tied at 1-1, the Portuguese was tasked with leading the United attack and helping them return to winning ways in the league. He did exactly that, scoring a minute before half-time to give the Red Devils the lead and get to his 700th club goal.

But that doesn't take away from the fact that the veteran striker has been a shadow of his former self this campaign. He has struggled in front of goal and has also been detrimental to his team's and style of play.

He was also offered to multiple Champions League clubs by his agent, Jorge Mendes, this summer but they all turned down the opportunity to sign him. So far this season, Ronaldo has scored just two goals in 10 appearances.

Poll : 0 votes