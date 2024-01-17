"He doesn't mind playing anywhere" – Carlo Ancelotti heaps praise on Real Madrid star's versatility

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has hailed Federico Valverde as a key part of his squad, highlighting the player's versatility along the way.

Valverde, 25, has emerged as a vital member of Ancelotti's dressing room over the last couple of years. Despite being a central midfielder, the Uruguayan has helped Los Blancos by featuring in a number of positions like as an attacking midfielder or even as a right-back at times.

At a pre-game press conference, Ancelotti opened up on a recent chat with the ex-Penarol man about his preferred playing position. The 64-year-old said (h/t Madrid Zone):

"I asked Fede Valverde where he prefers to play and he told me he doesn't mind playing anywhere. The important thing is that he plays as he is a key player for Real Madrid."

Valverde, who arrived from Penarol for close to €5 million in 2016, will next feature in a Copa del Rey tie against Atletico Madrid on Thursday.

So far this campaign, the right-footed midfielder has scored once and laid out three assists in 28 games across competitions for Real Madrid.

Real Madrid identify 23-year-old star as top summer transfer target, confirms journalist

In his column for the Caught Offside, transfer reporter Fabrizio Romano stated that Los Merengues are working behind the scenes to rope in Bayern Munich defender Alphonso Davies. He wrote:

"Alphonso Davies is a top target for Real Madrid in the summer. Nothing will happen this January, but [they] want to push to sign Davies in the summer transfer window – they are working on it, discussing internally, with Davies always mentioned as one of their top targets."

Stating that a transfer saga could ensue next summer, Romano added:

"Bayern can try to extend Davies' contract, for sure, but if they can't get anything done by around April or May, then the left-back could leave and for sure Real Madrid will be there. Keep an eye on this one because Real certainly consider Davies one of their priorities for the summer window."

Davies, 23, has cemented himself as one of the top left-backs in the world over the past four campaigns. He has helped Bayern lift 13 trophies, registering eight goals and 28 assists in 177 overall appearances.

With his current contract set to run out in June 2025, the Canadian could decide to leave the Bavarians ahead of next season. He would displace both Ferland Mendy and Fran Garcia in the pecking order at the Santiago Bernabeu should he secure a move to Los Blancos soon.