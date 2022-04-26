"He misses a lot of things in the game"- Samir Nasri 'not a fan' of Manchester United superstar despite his end product

Former Arsenal star Samir Nasri has lambasted Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes for his performance against the Gunners on Saturday in the Premier League. The Frenchman has said that he's not a fan of the Portugal international despite his impressive goalscoring and assist record for the Red Devils.

Fernandes enjoyed a sparkling start to life at Old Trafford but has endured a disappointing 2021-22 campaign. He has bagged 49 goals in over 120 games since arriving in January 2020, but only nine of those strikes have come this season in 42 games. He has also been criticised for his lack of impact against top-quality opposition.

The Portuguese fared poorly in the 3-1 defeat at Arsenal, missing a penalty with his team down 1-2. Nasri believes Fernandes' stats are misleading, and he's far from a complete player.

"Bruno, I'm not a fan of him, he has good stats but if you watch his games from start to finish, he misses a lot of things in the game," said Nasri as per Goal.

Fernandes has 23 goal contributions this season (nine goals, 14 assists). The midfielder recently signed a contract extension that would keep him at the club till 2026.

talksport.com/football/10925… Granit Xhaka the hero, Bruno Fernandes the villain as Arsenal beat Manchester United 3-1 Granit Xhaka the hero, Bruno Fernandes the villain as Arsenal beat Manchester United 3-1 #AFC #MUFC #ARSMUN talksport.com/football/10925…

Manchester United need to reinforce their midfield

Manchester United vs Norwich City - Premier League

Bruno Fernandes has been the focal point of Manchester United's attacks since he arrived two years ago from Sporting Lisbon. His new long-term contract suggests he's a key player for the club. So United need to reinforce their midfield to bring out the best in Fernandes.

Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic are set to depart as free agents this summer. Scott McTominay and Fred have shown improved performances under interim manager Ralf Rangnick but have struggled for consistency.

GOAL @goal Bruno Fernandes feels lost as the season comes to an end Bruno Fernandes feels lost as the season comes to an end 😬 https://t.co/yeCTfnJRLi

The Red Devils need a top-quality box-to-box midfielder. They also need a ball-playing defensive midfielder to shield the back four to enable Fernandes to play further up the pitch.

