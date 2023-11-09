"He misunderstood" - Ex-Portugal boss Fernando Santos reveals Cristiano Ronaldo has avoided him since 2022 FIFA World Cup 

Former Portugal manager Fernando Santos has said that he's always there for Cristiano Ronaldo despite there being no contact since the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Ronaldo scored just one goal in three group-stage games in the Mundial in Qatar last year. Hence, Santos decided to bench the legendary forward in favor of Goncalo Ramos in their Round of 16 clash against Switzerland. Ramos scored a hat-trick in a 6-1 win and started against in their quarter-final against Morocco.

Portugal, however, lost 1-0. Despite Cristiano Ronaldo coming on in the second half, they couldn't break Morocco down and were eliminated.

Santos was sacked and was replaced by Roberto Martinez. The former has recently revealed that Ronaldo hasn't spoken to him since the tournament, telling A Bola (via Goal):

"We haven't spoken since I came from Qatar. On the day of the game, in the morning, when I went to explain that he wasn't going to play and why he wasn't playing, he misunderstood. From my side the relationship is the same, and he continues to be like a son to me. The day the phone rings he knows I'm always here."

Cristiano Ronaldo has been in prolific form under Martinez. He has helped Portugal qualify for the 2024 UEFA Euros, scoring nine goals in seven games.

Jose Mourinho hails Cristiano Ronaldo's impact in Saudi Arabia, claims he will work there someday

Jose Mourinho received a big offer from Saudi Arabia in the summer but he refused it to stay with AS Roma. While he has no plans of leaving Roma soon, the Portuguese manager has confirmed that he will someday work in Saudi Arabia.

He said (via Mirror):

"I will go to Saudi Arabia in some free time, but I am convinced that I will work there. I don't know when, but I am pretty sure of it. No one knows the future, but I will definitely do this [working in Saudi Arabia]. Doors are always open for me in Saudi Arabia. I want to feel the development there."

Mourinho also spoke about Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Saudi Arabia in January and how it paved the way for many stars moving to the country in the summer:

"Cristiano was the first to go there and give a different perspective immediately. The players thought at first that it was a one-man show but they realised in the summer that everything was really changing.

"Many players, not just at the last period of their careers, but also some players at the best years of their careers, are coming because the competition is real, not just at domestic League, but also the AFC Champions League is very interesting."

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr in January on a free transfer and has since registered 29 goals and 11 assists in 35 games across competitions for them. He has had a big influence in promoting Saudi Arabian football.

It also led to stars like Karim Benzema, and Neymar moving to the country in the summer.