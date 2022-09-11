"He is a monster" - Journalist predicts Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur to make move for Premier League midfielder

Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are expected to monitor the progress of new Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Matheus Nunes in the next two seasons, according to journalist Josh Holland.

Nunes, 24, joined Wolves from Sporting CP for a club-record £38 million earlier this summer after impressing in the Primeira Liga. A tireless box-to-box operator in the centre of the park, he helped Sporting CP lift four trophies during his stay.

Since arriving at the Molineux Stadium, Nunes has started all four Premier League games for his new club. He provided an assist to forward Daniel Podence in his team's 1-0 home win over Southampton on Saturday (September 3).

Speaking on Give Me Sport, Holland said that Nunes has the potential to be a top signing for Bruno Lage's side. He said:

"I don't think Joao Moutinho is going to start that many games, so Nunes is almost a perfect replacement. He showed on his debut against Spurs that, after Wolves sold Morgan Gibbs-White and brought in Nunes; he could do more than a job sitting in that number 10 role."

He continued:

"I know that a lot of people have looked at his highlights and videos from when he was at Sporting. He is a monster. He was giving Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Rodrigo Bentancur a difficult time in his first game in England, and I think that signing has gone under the radar a bit."

He added:

"I think it'll be a year or two until teams like Liverpool or Tottenham come in for him."

During his three-and-a-half year stint at the Jose Alvalade, Nunes registered eight goals and nine assists in 101 games across competitions. He has also earned eight international caps for Portugal since his debut against Qatar in October last year.

Meanwhile, both Liverpool and Tottenham have secured midfield signings this summer. The Reds have signed Arthur Melo from Juventus on a season-long loan deal, while Spurs have roped in Yves Bissouma from Brighton & Hove Albion.

Kris Boyd reckons Tottenham's Son Heung-min to be ideal signing for Liverpool

Speaking on Sky Sports, former Rangers striker Kris Boyd opined that Liverpool should have attempted to sign Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min in the summer. He said:

"Son last season was unbelievable. You felt he took his game to that next level. If I was Liverpool, that would have been the person I would have gone and got to replace Mane."

He added:

"The same ilk, in terms of work rate, he sets the tempo; he goes after teams, and he has that quality as well. It might have been a slow start from him personally, but there is nothing to worry about there."

Son is yet to score in seven games across competitions this season, registering a lone assist.

