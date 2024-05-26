"He had that motivation to come" - Jordi Cruyff explains why Barcelona signed Robert Lewandowski in 2022

Former Barcelona sporting director Jordi Cruyff explained the reasoning behind signing star striker Robert Lewandowski. He suggested that the Polish icon had the motivation to join La Blaugrana in the summer of 2022.

He said (via Fabrizio Romano):

“Barcelona is a different club, it has a different influence on the big players. I think the biggest reason that prompted Lewandowski to come is that he had that dream and that motivation to come to this club and to live this dream despite all the difficult circumstances.

“I think the player really wanted to come even though he knew the problems of fair play that the club is experiencing. Lewandowski was open and willing to make economic sacrifices to come here and realise his dream. When you see all this you know that this signing must be completed.”

Lewandowski was a marquee signing at the time for Barcelona, moving from Bayern Munich for a fee of €45 million. He hit the ground running with the Catalan giants, scoring 33 goals and winning the Pichichi award for La Liga's top scorer. He helped La Blaugrana lift the La Liga and the Supercopa de Espana.

This season, however, he has been unable to replicate his form in a year where Xavi's men have struggled as a whole, ending the season trophyless. He endured a tough run of form between February and April, scoring just four goals in 12 league games. He finished on a high, though, bagging 25 goals and nine assists in 48 appearances overall.

Liverpool make stance clear as Barcelona express interest in signing star attacker

Diaz could leave Liverpool in the summer.

Liverpool are keen on holding on to winger Luis Diaz amidst interest from Barcelona. According to Spanish outlet AS, the Catalan giants held a meeting to discuss the possibility of signing the Colombian. Sporting director Deco has held meetings with the player's representatives.

The 27-year-old joined Liverpool from Porto for an initial fee of £37 million back in January 2022. He had a decent 2023-24 season, bagging 13 goals and five assists in 51 games. However, he is rumored to be unsettled at Anfield with Jurgen Klopp's departure and could look to move elsewhere.

Liverpool are in a strong negotiating position. Diaz is under contract until 2027 and they have placed a price tag of €120-140 million on the player, which is financially out of the realm for Barcelona. They are enamoured by Diaz and are even willing to sell Raphinha to finance the deal.