"He moves the needle for them" - Pundit names Inter Miami player who could be as important as Lionel Messi in MLS Supporters' Shield

Major League Soccer (MLS) side Inter Miami are on the verge of winning the MLS Supporters' Shield despite missing Lionel Messi due to injury. According to football pundit Matt Doyle, a large portion of the credit should go to his teammate, David Martinez.

Lionel Messi has missed the last 11 games for Inter Miami after suffering an injury in the Copa America final. However, the MLS side have shown they can cope in his absence as they sit comfortably at the top of the Eastern Conference. The Herons have a five-point lead over second-placed FC Cincinnati.

Doyle believes the Herons' new loan signing David Martinez has played a huge part in their recent success in Messi's absence.

"I think they’re going to end up playing their best soccer of the season down the stretch, because I think David Martinez, he moves the needle for them, as long as he doesn’t get any more stupid red cards," said Doyle (via Inter Miami News).

The Paraguayan defender, who is on loan at Miami from River Plate, was sent off in the club's 4-3 win over Toronto FC in the Leagues Cup Round of 32. The 26-year-old will have to be at his disciplined best to help Tata Martino's side lift the Supporters' Shield this season.

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami on the cusp of Supporters' Shield glory

Despite Lionel Messi's absence, Inter Miami are leading the table in the Supporters' Shield, an award given to the club which has the best regular season in the league. The Eastern Conference side have a four-point lead over Western Conference's LA Galaxy.

Matt Doyle spoke about Inter Miami's chances of lifting the Supporters' Shield at the end of the regular season and mentioned that they have the momentum to cross the finish line.

"This is what we’ve seen a lot in this league over the past seven, eight years in the teams that really want the Shield, they go after it in May, June, July, and they create a little bit of a buffer there," Doyle said.

"That was when Miami was supposed to lose it. That’s when Messi was gone, Copa America, Suarez was gone, Mati Rojas was gone, yet they ended up going nine and one without Messi, they’ve been excellent," he concluded.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner is close to making a return to training with Inter Miami. According to reports, Messi could feature in Inter Miami's MLS fixture against Philadelphia Union on September 14.

