"He moves so smartly on the field" - Bastian Schweinsteiger hails Manchester United superstar as the 'brain' of the team

Former Manchester United midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger has lauded midfielder Bruno Fernandes for his qualities as a player. Fernandes' Portugal were recently eliminated from the 2022 FIFA World Cup after defeat against Morocco yesterday (December 10).

The midfielder has been one of United's outstanding performers since joining the club from Sporting CP in 2020. He has made 146 appearances for the Red Devils so far in his career, scoring 53 goals and providing 42 assists.

He has been crucial under Erik ten Hag this season as well. The Portuguese ace made 20 appearances before the 2022 FIFA World Cup break, registering three goals and three assists. Along with Casemiro and Christian Eriksen, Fernandes has formed a solid partnership at the heart of Manchester United's midfield this season.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Bruno Fernandes didn't hold back about the officiating during Portugal's quarterfinal loss Bruno Fernandes didn't hold back about the officiating during Portugal's quarterfinal loss 😳 https://t.co/mQ0di0lFqt

Schweinsteiger hailed the player for his attributes and labeled him as an 'engine'. The German legend said (via the Red Devils' official website):

"I call him ‘the brain,’ Like he literally moves so smart on the field and do you know what, you actually like kind of underestimate [his work rate]. Of course, he's making his assists, or he is scoring the goals and makes great passes but Bruno Fernandes, he is working very hard."

He added:

"His numbers are high [for the distance] he runs on the field, and I really like watching him because whatever he does, it makes sense.”

United duo Fernandes and Diogo Dalot were recently eliminated from the FIFA World Cup after Portugal's 1-0 defeat to Morocco in the quarter-finals.

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire reacted to FIFA World Cup heartbreak

England v France: Quarter Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

England were eliminated from the 2022 FIFA World Cup after a heartbreaking quarter-final loss to defending world champions France. Gareth Southgate's team lost the game by a scoreline of 2-1 yesterday (December 10).

Harry Maguire @HarryMaguire93 Last night hurt. Absolutely gutted. Special thanks to Gareth and you amazing fans who kept belief in me. I love my country and I hope we made you proud. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🦁 Last night hurt. Absolutely gutted. Special thanks to Gareth and you amazing fans who kept belief in me. I love my country and I hope we made you proud. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🦁 https://t.co/8qd4rJcaIm

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire reacted to the loss as he said after the game (via the club's official website):

"We delivered, we've dominated the game, we've dominated the ball, we've dominated the chances, we've had all the pressure, This is tournament football - you can find yourself on the end of a result because they've been clinical in two moments and we haven't."

He added:

"This is why there's so many upsets and why everyone loves tournament football; because anything can happen. But we know that we've played well tonight, but ultimately not well enough."

Manchester United will resume their campaign against Burnley in the EFL Cup Round of 16 on December 21.

Get Morocco vs Portugal Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes