"He had so much more"- Danny Mills says Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney was a 'far better player' than Harry Kane

Former Manchester City defender Danny Mills believes Tottenham Hotspur hitman Harry Kane isn't as good as Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney. Kane is widely considered one of the best strikers in the world at the moment but has endured a difficult start to the 2021-22 campaign.

Kane has scored an incredible 228 goals in just 352 appearances in all competitions for Tottenham since making his debut for the club in the 2011-12 season. He has also won the Premier League's Golden Boot award thrice, and was named the PFA Young Player of the Year for the 2014-15 season.

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney, on the other hand, scored 253 goals and provided 146 assists in 559 Premier League appearances for the Red Devils across all competitions. Notably, Rooney didn't play quite a few of those 559 matches as the target man for United. He was even deployed in central midfield for the club.

Danny Mills, as a reaslt, believes Wayne Rooney was a more complete player.

"Kane is unbelievable, but Wayne Rooney is a far better player. He had so much more. And it was harder to score when he was playing," Mills told TalkSPORT.

Danny Mills claimed Wayne Rooney's work-rate, desire, goal-scoring ability, creativity, and defensive abilities made him a much more difficult opponent. Rooney is widely considered to be one of the most hard-working attackers the Premier League has ever seen.

Harry Kane scored a hat-trick in England's 5-0 victory over Albania last week and four goals in the Three Lions' 10-0 victory over San Marino. The 28-year-old has scored 48 goals in 67 appearances for England and is currently five goals shy of Wayne Rooney's goal-scoring record for England. Rooney has scored 53 goals in 120 appearances for England.

Harry Kane has, however, managed to guide England to the semi-finals of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, in which he scored six goals and won the Golden Boot award. He also helped England reach the finals of Euro 2020, where he scored four goals for Gareth Southgate's side.

Harry Kane has been unable to match Wayne Rooney's success at club level, however. The 28-year-old is yet to win a trophy with Tottenham Hotspur.

Wayne Rooney, on the other hand, won five Premier League titles, an FA Cup, three League Cup's, and a Champions League with Manchester United.

Harry Kane can be compared to Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney if he leads Tottenham Hotspur to silverware

Harry Kane is yet to win a trophy with Tottenham Hotspur despite developing into one of the most lethal strikers in Europe during his time with the club.

The England captain was desperate to leave Tottenham Hotspur to join Manchester City this summer in order to get a shot at winning silverware. The deal, however, failed to materialize.

Tottenham Hotspur have endured a difficult start to the season and parted ways with manager Nuno Espirito Santo. The north London club have hired former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte as their new boss.

Antonio Conte's arrival is likely to help Tottenham Hotspur keep hold of Harry Kane.

