"He has so much quality, and that's what we need" - Jaap Stam wants Manchester United to sign former player who is a free agent 

Former Dutch defender Jaap Stam has urged Manchester United to consider re-signing Paul Pogba. He believes that the Frenchman can do well for the club and bring in the quality needed.

Ad

Speaking to CasinoBeats, Stam stated that Pogba still has a lot to deliver and could be the ideal addition for the season. The Dutchman added that it would not be a surprise if Manchester United are tempted to bring the midfielder back for a third stint at the club.

Stam said:

"If you look at Pogba, he’s been a great player. When he was at United, there were a lot of people saying things about him as a player and what he needed to do and what he didn’t do, et cetera – that comes with playing for United a little bit, if you play for one of the biggest clubs in the world. I’ve seen clips from when Pogba played at United with that team, and I can tell you, he played some very good football. He’s been amazing on the ball, his quality and what he can do, he could really make a difference as well."

Ad

Trending

"So I wouldn’t be surprised if a club like United is tempted to ask him if he would like to join for a while. I mean there’s always the question of if he can deliver or not, if he can still produce or whatever, you know, but he’s got so much experience. He has so much quality, and that’s what we need. Well, that’s what they need in Manchester, of course, in the team as well," he added.

Ad

Pogba has played 233 matches for the Old Trafford-based side and has scored 39 goals and provided 48 assists.

Paul Pogba is a free agent after terminating his contract with Juventus earlier this season. The Frenchman has been out of action for 18 months after he was handed a suspension for using a banned substance.

Former Manchester United star not interested in Paul Pogba return

While Jaap Stam believes Manchester United would be tempted to gamble on Paul Pogba again, Mikael Silvestre is adamant that it should not happen. He claims that the money is not the issue, but is not sure how much the player can deliver on the pitch.

Ad

He told Yaysweepstakes via UTD District:

“No, I wouldn’t be tempted to sign Paul Pogba on a free transfer if I was Manchester United. I like Paul a lot but I wouldn’t because it’s going to be expensive and you don’t know physically how long it’s going to take him to get up match fitness."

Paul Pogba has been linked with Inter Miami and is free to join any club in the world, even though the transfer window is shut at the moment.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback